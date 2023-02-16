How to Update Android Applications Manually or Automatically?

Updates to hardware and software are commonplace as companies iteratively refine their products. Android smartphones are no different, but what many people don’t realize is that you can modify the frequency with which your device receives updates.

If you own an Android smartphone or tablet, you have the option of either automatically or manually updating your apps. Read on to learn how to modify the way your smartphone updates applications.

Also Read: Using an iPhone: How To View Blacklisted Numbers?

1. First, launch the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

2. Select the menu icon (three parallel lines) in the top left of your screen.

3. The third step is to select “Settings.”

You may access the menu by tapping the three vertical dots in the upper left corner of the display.

4. Finally, select the option to “Auto-update applications.”

5. A popup will open and ask you how you would want to receive the updates. Tap the one that best suits your needs. When you’re done, press the “Done” button.

You will be given the option to update apps through any network, via Wi-Fi only, or to turn off automatic updates altogether.

1. To get started, fire up the Play Store on your Android web browser.

2. Select the menu icon (three parallel lines) in the top left of your screen.

3. Select “My Apps & Games” in the menu that appears.

4. Click “Update all” in the Updates menu to apply all available updates at once. Tap the app you wish to update to perform a manual update.

You may update all of your applications at once by selecting “Update all” from the list that appears after you select your apps.

5. If you’re manually upgrading a single app, press the app’s icon, then tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the screen. A green box with a checkbox next to “Enable auto update” will appear next to apps that are enabled to auto-update. The box won’t have a tick and will be white or grey if the app isn’t enabled to automatically update. By touching on the box, this setting may be modified.

You may activate or prevent automatic updates for a certain app by pressing the “Enable auto update” checkbox.