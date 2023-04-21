How to Uninstall Valorant from Your Computer?

“Valorant how to uninstall” is a hot topic that many people talk about. If you want to get rid of Valorant fully from your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer, this post is for you. MiniTool will show you how to uninstall Valorant and then reinstall it.

Valorant has taken the world by storm as a free-to-play first-person shooter (FPS) game from Riot Games. But there can be problems when playing this game, like error code VAN 135, Valorant Vanguard anti-cheat mistake VAL 43, etc. In this case, one option is to get rid of Valorant and then put it back on.

On top of that, Valorant is not for everyone. If you play this game and don’t like it, you can remove it from your computer. Sometimes this game takes up a lot of space on your hard drive, and you want to make some room. Then it would be best to uninstall it.

So, how do I get rid of Valorant on the Riot Client on Windows 11/10? Look at the guide now.

How to Fully Get Rid of Valorant

It’s not quite the same as just going to remove the app. Users say that Valorant’s anti-cheat software, Riot Vanguard, is the main reason why it sometimes won’t delete. To properly uninstall Valorant, you must first uninstall Riot Vanguard and then uninstall Valorant.

Don’t forget that you have to close these two apps before you can uninstall them. Close Valorant completely, then go to the system tray from the Taskbar, right-click on the Riot Vanguard icon, and choose Exit Vanguard. Next, follow the steps below to start getting rid of Valorant.

How to Get Rid of Valorant Through the Control Panel

Step 1: Press Win + S to open the search bar, type “control panel” in it, and press Enter.

Step 2: Look at the things by category and click on Programs > Uninstall a program.

Step 3: Find Riot Vanguard in the list of programs in the Programs and Features window and click Uninstall.

Step 4: Find the Valorant app and then remove it. Then, restart your computer.

You can also go to Settings, then Apps, then Apps & Features. In Windows 10, look for Riot Vanguard and click the “Uninstall” button. If you are using Windows 11, click the three straight dots next to Riot Vanguard and then click Uninstall. Then, do the same thing again to remove Valorant.

How to Use Cmd to Get Rid of Valorant

You can also fully uninstall Valorant through the Command Prompt (CMD), which is a simple method. Find out how to do this in Windows 11 or Windows 10.

Step 1: Type cmd into the search box, right-click on Command Prompt, and choose Run as administrator.

Step 2: In the CMD window, type sc delete vgc and press Enter.

Step 3: Type sc delete vgk and press Enter.

Step 4: Turn your PC back on.

Step 5: Find the Riot Vanguard folder in C: Program Files and delete it.

You can also use a professional app uninstaller, such as IObit Uninstaller, Revo Uninstaller, Geek Uninstaller, etc., to fully get rid of Valorant. Just have one person do this.

On Windows 11/10, you might want to restart Valorant. Just go to the official website to get the latest version of Valorant, which you can then install on your computer. Read this post, How to Download and Install Valorant on PC [A Complete Guide], for more information.

Last Words

This is how you can get rid of Valorant on Riot Client from Windows 11/10. If you want to get rid of Valorant completely from your PC, you can use either of the two ways are given. Tell us if you have any other ideas in the comment section below.