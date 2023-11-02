How to Turn off Voice on Chromebook?

Numerous helpful accessibility tools, such as ChromeVox, the on-screen keyboard, high contrast mode, etc., are included in Chrome OS. However, if you’re not aware of them, the same accessibility features might occasionally become bothersome.

For example, if your Chromebook is speaking at random, an accessibility feature may be at blame. Here are a few different ways to disable speech on Chrome OS if you’re wondering how to stop your Chromebook from talking.

How to Turn off ChromeVox on Chromebook

With the use of spoken instructions, users may navigate the interface with ChromeVox, an accessibility tool. It functions essentially as a sophisticated screen reader for blind users, reading everything on the screen and guiding them around Chrome OS.

Turning off this function may be necessary to stop your Chromebook from talking if it is reading out every little information that is on the screen. Follow these instructions to turn off ChromeVox.

Go into your Chromebook’s Settings. In the left panel, click Advanced, then choose Accessibility. In the right panel, choose to Manage accessibility features. Under Text-to-Speech, disable ChromeVox (voiced feedback).

Help: To turn off ChromeVox, press the keyboard combination Ctrl + Alt + Z.

How to Turn off Text to Speech on Chromebook

To disable Select-to-speak on a Chromebook, take the following actions:

On your Chrome OS, click Settings. Select Manage accessibility options under Advanced > Accessibility. Disable the switch for “Enable Select to Speak.”

How to Turn off Voice Assistant on Chromebook

You may quickly disable Google Assistant, your Chromebook’s built-in voice assistant if you’re not happy with it. Just follow the instructions below.

Go into your Chromebook’s Settings. Select Google Assistant from the right sidebar after selecting Search and Assistant from the left sidebar. To fully deactivate Google Assistant, turn off the option next to On. As an alternative, choose Off from the Hey Google drop-down menu if you simply want to disable the Hey Google voice command.

How to Turn off Speak to Type on Chromebook

Do you find the Chromebook’s built-in voice typing function annoying? Generally speaking, you can only utilize voice typing when you click the Dictation (Microphone) button on the Shelf or use the Search + D command. However, as indicated below, you may entirely disable it.

Go into Chromebook Settings. Select Manage Accessibility under Advanced > Accessibility. Select the text input and keyboard area, scroll down, and disable the option next to “Enable dictation.”

Bonus: Disable Any Extensions

Disabling the voice control capabilities above won’t stop your Chromebook from talking; this might be the result of a third-party Chrome plugin. Navigate to chrome://extensions using an open Chrome browser. Disable any expansion of the voice control.

Help for Using a Chromebook

I hope the aforementioned techniques helped you disable speech on your Chromebook. Discover the top Chromebook games and note-taking applications once everything is back to normal. Check out these ten+ tricks to speed up Chromebooks as well.