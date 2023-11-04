How to Turn Off Silent Mode on An iPhone?

How to Turn Off Silent Mode?

Silent Mode generally turns off all ringtones and notification alerts, so you won’t receive any notifications from your phone regarding incoming calls or texts while it’s in this mode.

While most music and videos play regularly when your phone is in silent mode, certain third-party apps also silence themselves. YouTube videos, for instance, continue to play in the anticipated manner even when they are in quiet mode.

Silent mode on your iPhone is really simple to switch between: Your phone’s side-mounted Ring/Silent switch controls it. Turn off Silent mode by flipping the Ring/Silent switch upward until the orange band at the top of the switch is gone.

How to Disable Haptics when In Silent Mode on Your iPhone?

You won’t be disturbed by audio notifications while silent mode is turned on, but your phone may still vibrate sometimes. That can be a useful feature that lets your phone alert you subtly even when you’re attempting to cut down on distractions. However, you may turn off haptic feedback when your phone is in Silent mode if you want it to be entirely silent without really shutting off.

Launch the Settings app, then choose Sound & Haptics to accomplish that. Swipe the button to the left to disable Play Haptics in Silent Mode under the Ring/Silent Mode Switch section.

