How to Turn Off Restricted Mode on Youtube?

Restricted Mode on YouTube allows users to filter out “possibly mature video” by employing title, description, metadata, and age restrictions. Additionally, it prevents you from viewing any comments on any videos.

If you’re logged into the YouTube account you used to set up Restricted Mode and you’re using a computer or smartphone, turning off Restricted Mode should only take you around a minute.

This is so that restricted mode may have been enabled by some administrators, such as those at libraries and universities. In that situation, only the administrator who initially switched it on has the authority to do so.

To disable Restricted Mode on YouTube using a desktop computer or mobile app, follow these instructions.

How to Disable the Restricted Mode on Desktop YouTube

Related: How to Update Android Applications Manually or Automatically?

Once you know where to go, this procedure may be completed very quickly and easily:

Visit youtube.com and select your profile from the menu in the top-right corner of the page. Select Restricted Mode: On at the bottom of the option by scrolling down. Deactivate the option labeled “Activate Restricted Mode” (it will go from blue to gray).

How to Disable Restricted Mode in The YouTube App for Mobile

Just like with the desktop version of YouTube, disabling Restricted Mode on the mobile app is a simple step.

Launch the YouTube app, then tap your profile image in the upper-right area of the display.