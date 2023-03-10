How to Transfer Text Messages From Android to Android? A Step-by-Step Guide!

You may transfer messages from one device to another using MobileTrans on your computer, or you can use SMS Backup & Restore to do it over Wi-Fi. This article explains Android text message transfer. These rules apply to all Android phones (Google, Samsung, etc.).

How to Transfer Android Text Messages With Your Computer

Using an application called MobileTrans, you can transfer messages between your phones if your computer has two USB connections. This is how:

Get MobileTrans now. Choose Install after opening the installation file. Next- Select Start Now. At the top, click the Phone Transfer option. Next- Select Phone to Phone. When the phone transfer page appears, connect the source device—the phone from which you wish to send a text—to a USB port on your computer. You might need to allow USB file transfers if you’ve never linked your phone to your computer before. Make sure File transmission is enabled by going to Settings > Connected devices > USB. To activate Android Developer mode, adhere to the instructions. MobileTrans can now access your smartphone thanks to this step. Set the Android USB debugging mode to on. On your phone, hit Allow if a pop-up appears. You’ll need to access your phone’s settings if not. Tip: Choose Show Again if you don’t see the pop-up on your phone. You will be prompted by the software to set Connector as your preferred messaging app, which is MobileTrans’ mobile companion app. Tap OK, then choose Set as default on your phone. Note: After finishing, you may use the settings on your phone to return to your selected default messaging app. Link your computer to the phone you wish to receive the SMS on as the destination device. Tip: Choose Retry if your device is never recognized. On the destination phone, repeat the preceding steps to enable USB debugging, developer mode, and file transfers. To enable USB debugging and set Connector as your default messaging app (you may change this once you’re done), press OK and Yes on the destination device. When asked by MobileTrans, choose OK. The boxes next to the data you wish to transmit should be checked. Ensure that text messages are chosen. Choose Start when you are prepared. Tip: The device on the left is the source device, and the device on the right is the destination device. Select Flip at the top to switch them. Check your text messages on the target device once the process is complete to make sure the transfer was completed.

Tip: You may also make a backup of your text messages with MobileTrans in case you wish to subsequently recover them on another phone. Also Read: How to Move Contacts Between an iPhone and an Android?

How to Transfer Android Text Messages Wirelessly

You may transfer text messages across Android phones over Wi-Fi using the SMS Backup & Restore app. There is no need for a computer or USB connection.

Download SMS Backup and Restore from the Play Store on the phone you wish to use as the source for text transfers. Launch the app, then select Get Started. To give the required permissions, tap Allow. Hit the Menu button (the three lines). Tap Send From This Phone after selecting Transfer. On the destination device (the phone you wish to transmit messages to), repeat these instructions, but instead hit Receive. Tap your target device on the source device. Note: Check to determine if both phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network if you don’t see your destination device displayed on the source device. Tap Accept on the target device. Choose Transfer messages and call records from the current state of this phone on the source device. Choose Transfer to finish. Tap Accept and Restore on the target device. Check the target device after the procedure is complete to ensure that your text messages were successfully transferred.

Note: Bluetooth can be used to convey messages, however, it is not advised because of security issues.\