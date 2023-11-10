How to Logout of Instagram on Your Phone and Computer?

In order to safeguard your Instagram account, it’s a good idea to log out, particularly if you share devices.

Using Settings on a mobile device, you may exit Instagram.

Simply click on your profile picture on a computer to log out of Instagram.

Logging off of Instagram is a smart idea after your daily stroll through the unending feed, especially if you’re using a shared device. By doing this, you may make sure that anyone who answers your phone or uses the computer you were using cannot access your account.

Instagram may be quickly closed, but be aware that you must take the time to close the app on both your computer and phone. Closing an account on one device won’t remove the account on all of them.

How to Use Your Mobile Device to Log out Of Instagram?

1. While your iPhone or Android phone is open and the Instagram app is visible, click the circle in the lower right corner of the screen to view your user profile picture.

2. Press and hold the trio of horizontally aligned lines in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Tap Settings from the pop-up menu.

4. Tap the Log Out button at the bottom of the subsequent screen; you may need to scroll a little bit down.

How to Exit the Instagram App on A PC

1. To view your user profile image, click the circle in the upper right corner of the screen.

2. Select Log Out from the popup menu that displays.

