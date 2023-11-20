How to Set Video as Wallpaper on iPhone?

Custom live wallpaper may make your iPhone the best gadget ever! Are you sick of the same old lock screen and home wallpapers? You may now choose which online or personal video you want to see on both of your iPhone screens.

You’ll learn how to add that live photo step-by-step from this instruction. Get even more customizable by making all of your apps’ backgrounds a stunning moving canvas!

Currently, there isn’t an integrated app on the iPhone that lets you use films as live backgrounds. Third-party apps are therefore one option to assist you in turning existing films into Live Photos.

Save as many of them to the wallpaper album after that so you may quickly access them when you want to change the backdrop. Get dynamic images every time you glance at the screen of your phone.

You have the ability to alter two movies of your choosing and use them as separate backgrounds for your home screen and lock screen. To find out how, see our tutorial on setting a different wallpaper on your iPhone.

Having said that, let’s get straight to the instructions for adding breathtaking video displays to your screens!

Key Takeaways

Though you may use third-party applications like intoLive or Video Live Wallpaper to convert existing films into Live Photos, the iPhone does not come with a built-in app for creating live wallpapers from videos.

After converting your video to a live photo, you can quickly set it as your iPhone’s new wallpaper by going to Settings.

Converting Your Video on Intolive App

Use intoLive, the most effective way to turn any video into a live wallpaper, to liven up your iPhone. It’s quick and simple to use this program to convert and personalize TV shows, movies, or even home video clips for use as a phone backdrop!

Here’s how to use Intuitive to convert your video to an iPhone live wallpaper:

Go to the app store and download the intrusive app.

Open the application and allow it to access your camera roll.

Click the Video tab and choose any video from your camera roll.

You may alter the movie to your preference by applying filters, selecting particular timestamps using the slider, and even adjusting the pace.

Once you’ve adjusted the movie to your satisfaction, hit the Make button, which is located in the top right corner of the screen.

Select the number of times you would like to see your movie background loop.

Select Save Live Photo to store the image in the Live Photos folder. Alternatively, you can merely store the live snapshot that has been converted from a video clip placed in your Gallery.

The Video Live Wallpaper app is another noteworthy third-party program that is available for usage. Its unique capabilities allow you to create video backgrounds. Utilizing the Apple App Store, download the video editing software.

Setting a Video as Live Wallpaper on iPhone

It’s time to set your video as your wallpaper when you’ve finished turning it into a live photo. You may simply accomplish this by going into your device’s Settings. Here’s how to use the video as your iPhone’s wallpaper:

Navigate to Settings and choose Wallpapers.

Press “Select a New Wallpaper.”

Locate the picture in the Live Photos folder or on your camera roll, then pick it to see a preview.

Verify that Live Photo is selected on the button.

Press “Set.”

Optionally configure the home screen, lock screen, or both.

Transform Your iPhone with Motion

Why not customize the appearance and feel of your iPhone with an eye-catching video backdrop for a playful and unique twist? It’s a simple procedure to get from pre-existing loops to bespoke ones. Simply turn them into a live photo for your gadget, and observe as they animate the screen!

You may quickly create a dynamic and eye-catching video wallpaper on your iPhone lock screen or home screen by following the instructions provided in this article. So why not give it a shot and give your displays some movement right now?