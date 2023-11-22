Even though a few years ago, the majority of business was moved to desktop and laptop computers, 60% to 70% of transactions are now completed using mobile devices. With the rise in popularity of smartphones, the days of needing to open your laptop, desktop, or MacBook in order to purchase a product, complete a transaction, or make a payment are long gone.

In a similar vein, we frequently use our iPhones to pay for anything online. Have there ever been situations where you needed to view stored credit card information on your iPhone?

One scenario is when you want to use your iPhone to access your credit card information in case you lose it and need to make a payment. If so, you’re at the proper spot. Learn more about how to view credit card information that has been saved on your iPhone by reading this page.

How to See Saved Credit Cards on iPhone via AutoFill Settings

Using the Safari Autofill settings, one may quickly view stored credit card information on an iPhone, including the card number and expiration date. Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1: Select “Settings.”

Step 2: Locate the Safari app by swiping it down.

Step 3: Under the General section, tap the “Safari” button and choose “Autofill.”

Step 4: To access the stored credit cards, tap “Saved Credit Cards” and enter your iPhone password or use the Touch ID on your phone.

Step 5: You may now see the credit card number and expiration date by tapping any credit card number.

Tip 1: How to Add Credit Cards to Safari’s AutoFill on iPhone

Would you like to add credit cards to your iPhone’s Safari Autofill so you may utilize the above procedure later? Here’s how you accomplish that, then:

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app and scroll down to locate the “Safari” app.

Step 2: Tap “Autofill” after selecting “Safari.”

Step 3: Select “Add Credit Card” after tapping “Saved Credit Cards.”

Step 4: You may now utilize the camera or manually input the credit card information.

Step 5: You might avoid manually inputting the card numbers by using the camera.

Keep in mind that you can only access the credit card information on Safari’s Autofill using your iPhone’s Face ID, Touch ID, or password after you have stored it.

Tip 2: See Saved Credit Cards from iPhone Directly

The best course of action is to hunt for a third-party solution if Safari’s Autofill is unable to provide you with access to your credit card information on your iPhone. iMyFone password recovery is one of the few third-party apps that, regrettably, lets you view stored credit card information on an iPhone.

It is a sophisticated piece of debugging software that allows you to view your device’s credit card information. It will arrive shortly, and the procedures are rather straightforward.

Step 1: Install this software on your computer after downloading it.

Step 2: Verify that your device is correctly linked to the computer before beginning the scanning process.

Step 3: Your stored credit card details will be shown after the scan is complete.

Conclusion

It is simple to view stored credit cards on an iPhone by using the aforementioned ways. Most of us ultimately find ourselves in situations where we need our credit cards. As a result, you may always access the credit card information with the use of Safari’s Autofill feature.

It will also undoubtedly take a few working days if you have applied to the bank for a new credit card after losing your old one. You can use the credit cards that are stored on your iPhone till then.