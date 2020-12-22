How to say Merry Christmas in more than 20 languages

In English, most of us would greet every other around the festive interval with a jolly ‘Merry Christmas!’

This dates back again to 1699, when an English admiral initially applied the time period in an informal letter. The phrase was then employed in Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ in 1843, and has been the conventional seasonal greeting because.

Having said that, we know we’re not the only ones to rejoice Xmas, and Saint Nick has to drop provides off to individuals all around the globe.

What do distinct countries say as a festive greeting?

Merry Christmas in various languages

Buon Natale! Italian (Italy)

Frohe Weihnachten! German (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)

Feliz Navidad! Spanish (Spain and Gibraltar, Mexico and Central America South The united states)

Nollaig Shona Dhuit! Irish (Ireland)

Boas Festas! Portugese (Portugal)

Zalig Kerstfeest! Dutch (Belgium)

Prettige Kerstdagen/ Zalig Kerstfeest! Dutch (Netherlands)

Wesolych Swiat Polish (Poland)

Gëzuar Krishlindjet! Albanian (Albania)

Eftihismena Christougenna! Greek (Greece)

Sretan Bozic! Croatian (Croatia)

Craciun Fericit! Romanian (Romania, Moldova)

To view this video clip please empower JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

online video

Merii Kurisumasu! Japanese (Japan)

Kung His Hsin Nien Bing Chu Shen Tan China! Mandarin (China)

S̄uk̄hs̄ạnt̒ wạn khris̄t̒mās̄! Thai (Thailand)

Sung Tan Chuk Ha! Korean (Korea)

Chuc Mung Giang Sinh! Vietnamese (Vietnam)

Karisama te nawāṃ sāla khušayāṃwālā hewe! (India, Pakistan)

Glaedelig Jul! Danish (Denmark)

Rôômsaid Jôule! Estonian (Estonia)

Gleðileg jól! Icelandic (Iceland)

Extra : Quiz: How common is your Xmas?

Follow Metro across our social channels, on Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

Share your sights in the comments beneath.