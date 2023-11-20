Step-By-Step Guide to Upload YouTube Shorts (PC & Mobile)

With over 2 billion active users visiting the site each month, YouTube continues to be a rapidly expanding social media platform.

Since YouTube Shorts launched, there has been a significant increase in vertical video material. Indeed, studies reveal that YouTube Shorts have over 1.5 billion monthly active viewers and are increasing at a rate of 135% annually.

We can assist you if you’re new to YouTube shorts and are having trouble figuring out where or how to upload them. Uploading a Short to YouTube as a standard video is the last thing you should do.

For all the information you want on uploading YouTube shorts, simply follow this easy step-by-step tutorial.

Where Can You Find Shorts on YouTube?

Though its landscape video material is widely recognized, where might one locate YouTube’s vertical short-form content offering, Shorts?

Thankfully, if you know where to search, YouTube Shorts are simple to find. Videos from YouTube Shorts often show up under the Shorts tab. From the menu on your homepage, you may go here.

From the app: The “Shorts” button is located at the bottom of the screen and in the menu.

On a PC device: Locate “Shorts” by going to the side menu.

To open the Shorts player, choose one of the Shorts above. Click straight on the screen to play or pause the short video, or click right to get additional details about the video. Simply scroll down to watch the next Short, or scroll up to view a previous Short, when you’re ready to move on.

How to Upload Your Own Pre-Recorded YouTube Shorts?

You must understand how to post your own Shorts to the YouTube platform if you want to become a creator of YouTube Shorts!

Fortunately, even when working with pre-recorded material that was taken outside of the YouTube app, this procedure is simple provided you have the necessary knowledge to guide you.

How to upload pre-recorded YouTube Shorts on a PC

Here’s how to quickly and simply submit a pre-recorded video to YouTube Shorts using a PC device.

Step 1: Log in to the YouTube Studio first.

Step 2: Click “CREATE” in the upper right corner of the screen, and then pick “Upload videos” from the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 3: Select “SELECT FILES” and use your PC device to upload a 60-second or less video clip.

Be aware that the format of your video could be square or vertical. Nonetheless, 9:16 is the recommended aspect ratio for YouTube Shorts.

Step 4: Apply a title and description for the video, choose a thumbnail, and confirm audiences and playlists using the appropriate text boxes on the next screen.

Note: Feel free to include #Shorts in the description of your video.

By doing this, you’ll aid the YouTube system in accurately classifying your video and presenting it to users.

How to Upload Pre-Recorded YouTube Shorts on Mobile (iOS or Android)

In case you’re using a mobile device (iOS or Android), there can be little variations in the uploading procedure. To get started, take these actions.

Step 1: Open the YouTube app and click the plus sign (+) at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Choose “Upload a Video” from the menu and choose a 60-second or shorter video file from your device’s camera roll. Next, choose “Next.”

Note: You may edit your movie before moving on if it’s longer than 60 seconds by using the ‘Edit into a Short’ option in the lower-left corner of your screen.

Step 3: Apply a variety of effects, including text, voiceover, and sound, using the editor interface. You may also add filters to your video or change the chronology. Click Next in the upper right corner of the screen once you’ve finished modifying.

Step 4: Apply a title and caption for the video and verify other data using the appropriate text boxes on the next page. Click “Upload Short” after your video is prepared to go online.

Note: Feel free to include #Shorts in the description of your video. By doing this, you’ll aid the YouTube system in accurately classifying your video and presenting it to users.

How to Record and Upload Shorts Directly on YouTube

What if you would want to record and post your YouTube videos directly from the YouTube platform?

It is conceivable that doing so will result in a lower-quality video. All you need is access to the YouTube app and a mobile device with a camera. Then do these actions!

Step 1: On your mobile device, open the YouTube app.

Step 2: Click the plus button at the bottom of the screen, and from the menu that pops up, choose “Create a Short.”

Step 3: To change the duration of your movie from 15 to 60 seconds, tap the 15s sign located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 4: To begin recording, press the red circle capture button. To end, tap one more.

Step 5: Manage your recordings by using the redo and undo buttons.

Step 6: Click the checkbox to get a preview of your finished video recording. You can add any necessary adjustments here.

Step 7: Click “Next” to go on to the caption screen if you’re satisfied with your video. Incorporate the title and description of your film here, along with information about your audience and any other pertinent elements.

Step 8: To make your video live, click “Upload Short” at the end.