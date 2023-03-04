How to Perform a Netsh Winsock Reset? Demonstrated in Simple Ways!

The Winsock reset command is demonstrated in this article. All Windows versions are compatible with the instructions.

How to Perform a Netsh Winsock Reset

You must be an administrator or have access to the Windows admin password.

As an administrator, launch the Command Prompt.

Type the following command and press Enter : What should appear is a message similar to this: Tip: If you execute the program and get a different message, open Device Manager and enable any network adapters that are deactivated and install any network drivers that are lacking.

Switch off your computer. Use the shutdown /r command in Command Prompt to do this.

Open a page in Chrome or another browser after restarting to see if the issue has been fixed.

Note: Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP are all compatible with these instructions. Find out which Windows service pack you have installed and download Windows XP SP2 or SP3 if necessary. The netsh command is only compatible with Windows XP if the installed service pack is version 2 or 3.

When to Perform a Winsock Reset

Resetting Winsock may help if you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection but are still unable to access any online sites. If you’re experiencing issues with your internet connection in any of the following circumstances:

After malware removal

When pop-up issues connected to the network appear

When DNS lookup difficulties occur

When network-related software, such as a VPN or firewall application, has just been removed

If “limited or no connection” problems appear

If changing and renewing the IP address fails to reestablish connectivity

When your Windows PC can’t access the internet but other devices on the same network can

Note: Certain programs’ functionality will be broken by a netsh Winsock reset, thus you might need to reinstall or otherwise modify some of your software.

What Does a Netsh Winsock Reset Do?

Configurations made to the Windows Winsock Catalog will be reversed if Winsock is reset. Web browsers, email clients, and VPN applications are examples of networking programs that can make changes. The wsock32 DLL file is reset to its initial state after a reset, enabling such applications to connect to TCP/IP communication from scratch.

Note: Winsock.dll and wsock32.dll are not the same. If solving winsock.dll issues is more suitable, see our tutorial on doing so.

How Often Can You Reset Winsock?

Using the Winsock reset command as frequently as necessary is OK, but you shouldn’t need to do it more than a handful of times over the course of your computer’s lifetime. Resetting more frequently than that may indicate a deeper issue that requires attention.

Pay close attention to the program you’re installing and any network issues you may encounter. You may identify the cause of an issue on your PC by knowing when it occurs. Also, it’s crucial to maintain an antivirus application running on your computer at all times to stop viruses that can be the root of Winsock-related issues. For Windows users, we propose a variety of totally free antivirus solutions.

A complete system reinstall should work if all else fails. A Windows reinstall, however, ought to only be used as a last option because it would completely remove all of the software and data from your hard drive.