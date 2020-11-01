How To Make False Eyelashes At Home Using Your Own Hairs

More and more of us are turning to cruelty-free falsies, especially when they often go straight in the bin after just one wear. Yes, there are some impressive synthetic options out there, but it doesn’t come much more authentic than using your own hair.

Hear us out. One TikTok content creator has come up with a novel way to get natural-looking lash extensions from an especially intimate source: her own leg hair.

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

Liz Lele has already attempted to use her eyebrow hairs, but it’s her latest avant-garde TikTok video that has garnered two million views.

“So today’s experiment is, ‘Can I use my leg hair to make a set of fake eyelashes?’ And the answer is yes,” Lele says, narrating over clips of the process. “So I took a nice bath, I soaked my follicles, and I pulled out about 150 hairs. And then I used Duo lash glue to put them right onto my eye.”

Lele tells viewers that plucking isn’t necessary — cutting them with. cuticle clipper works, too.

This is a genius way to fake lash extensions on monolids

“Does that not look like a lash?” she says, excited with the initial outcome. “And so this is about halfway through. It’s starting to look good. I’m comparing, and towards when I got to the hundreds, it looks legit. I was like, wow, very impressed.”

Impressive, sure. There’s no denying it. But Lele says reactions to her video have been “a mix between disgusted but impressed and in love with the idea.” Among the comments, one viewer said: “Idk if I just witnessed greatness or a beauty crime 😬,” and, “Now do the reverse and make leg hairs using eyelashes.”

Thankfully, she didn’t take their advice, but she did later attempt the same experiment with her boyfriend’s leg hair, which “looked like spider legs.” Grim.

Ever since the original lockdown, when hair and beauty salons were off-limits for months (lest we forget), we’ve all had to be a little inventive with our self-care regimes.

But could this be one step too far? Don’t try this at home, folks.

The 6 simple winter skincare tips everyone needs to follow for glowing, hydrated skin throughout the colder months