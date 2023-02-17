How to Keep Your Fashion Fresh This Year

Trends change, and it can be challenging to keep up with them regularly. What can you do to stay trendy while keeping your fashion fresh, regardless of year or season? For the fashionista who wants to look great, no matter when or where here are a few tips for keeping that fashion fresh:

Buy the basics

From womens bodysuits to your favorite t-shirt, there are a variety of basic fits that can make a world of difference in how you can show up as fashionable as possible. Basic clothes allow you to mix and match your outfits without a problem, so you’re easily ready for anything.

As a rule, when buying new basics, ensure you look for quality. Quality clothes, regardless of their use, will have you looking stylish and put together for any occasion. Plus, they’re durable and can be used repeatedly, which is what every fresh fashionista wants!

Adopt the trends you love

If you’re all about staying stylish, following some of the latest trends could be helpful. However, the best way to feel fresh and fashionable is to wear clothes you enjoy wearing. While something may be trendy, it may not feel right for you.

Additionally, some trends simply don’t work for everyone. Take a look at your favorite fashion magazines to get some help finding trends that could work for you.

Try Something New

If there’s a look that you haven’t tried before, consider making 2023 the year you do something that you’re scared of. From new bangs to bold patterns and colors, the things that used to scare you could be the styles and looks that actually make you feel amazing. Don’t be afraid of trying something new when you’re trying to freshen up your look and stand out as a fashion icon.

Of course, if you’re updating your hair or permanent makeup for a fresh look, always choose professionals you can trust to do the job well.

Time travel

If you want to adopt a new style, the answer may not be found in new trends but in older ones from times past. Whether bell bottoms from the 70s make you feel cool or the flapper trend from the 20s makes you chic, wear styles from decades past for a fresh feel in 2023.

Looking at different styles throughout the years, you’ll find that they tend to repeat themselves. Recent trends reminiscent of eras are the box bob and 70s bangs. Clothes that have you feeling like you stepped back in time could be sheer tops and ballet flats. Freshen up your wardrobe by adopting the tried and proven looks and styles from times gone by.

Get Some Professional Help

If you need help with your style in 2023, don’t be afraid to hire a professional to help. Whether your career is in the public eye, and you need an image consultant to help you put great fits together, or you could benefit from the assistance of a personal stylist to figure out your style, there are professionals out there able to help.

While investing in style help may cost you, it’s worth it when you turn around with the best looks and fashion for any occasion. There are options for subscription boxes, where a stylist can help you put together great picks every month. Or pay your image consultant to update your look as needed. Either way, you can’t go wrong when you work with a fashion pro to freshen up your style.

In Conclusion

From new hair to fresh styles, changing up your wardrobe and look in 2023 can make you feel like a fashionista. Whether you find new trends to wear yourself or work with a pro stylist to put together a look that you’ll love, it’s time to feel your best for any occasion!