How to Go Live on Tiktok: How To Go Live on Tik Tok – Plus Tips, Ideas & Examples

A reliable strategy for increasing your following and gaining extra advantages on TikTok is to go LIVE. By using TikTok’s gift feature, you may make money, interact with your audience, and even donate money to charity.

TikTok does not, however, let every user go LIVE like other sites do. To access the LIVE feature, you must fulfill a number of requirements.

Everything you need to go LIVE on TikTok will be covered in this article, from soup to nuts. You can step up your strategy by using some of the best TikTok LIVE tips and tricks we’ve listed.

TikTok’s requirements for going LIVE

Not everyone can go LIVE on TikTok, in contrast to social networking sites like Instagram. The prerequisites that you must fulfill in order to press the LIVE button are listed below. You should:

Possess at least 1,000 Fans

The age of the Majority Is 16 Years Old.

You must be at least 18 years old to accept gifts during LIVEs.

When a user creates an account on the app, TikTok records their age. When you create your TikTok videos, you’ll have the option to go LIVE after you have at least 1,000 followers.

On Tik Tok, how To Go Live

possess at least 1,000 followers and be of legal age? When you’re ready, follow these steps to go LIVE on TikTok:

Tap the “+” button at the bottom of your screen in the TikTok app.

Select with The Menu.

A preview of your video will appear after you hit LIVE. Here, you can give your LIVE stream a title, add a description, decide whether to allow comments, and even pick a charity to support.

After checking your LIVE stream, click “Go LIVE” to begin broadcasting.

You are now LIVE! Hello from your audience!

To be informed about revisions to TikTok’s LIVE settings and to find out more about tactics, advice for creating content, and the most recent LIVE developments, be sure to visit the creator site.

Despite the fact that you could just wing it and go LIVE anytime you choose, there are a few things you can do to make your LIVE streaming more interesting—planning ahead frequently yields the finest results. Try some of the advice listed below.

The Best Advice for Live Videos on TikTok

Here are some tips for improving your TikTok LIVE approach.

1. Give your LIVE broadcast a clear title.

If you give your LIVE a descriptive title, users who stumble onto it will know exactly what it is about. The more clearly your audience understands why you are LIVE, the better your chances are of grabbing their attention.

The title of your LIVE doesn’t have to be lengthy; it can be brief and descriptive. Some users even go so far as to create a handwritten sign that describes their LIVE and place it in their LIVE stream so that it can be seen by viewers when they engage with them.

Keep in mind that TikTok is not the place where you want to try to look polished and put together. Authenticity is essential, even if it necessitates making a less-than-stellar sign to include in your LIVE.

2. Upgrade your lighting and audio

Although you don’t need to have excellent production abilities to go LIVE on TikTok, you should make an effort to spend money on good lighting. It doesn’t harm to reduce background noise either.

Engaging with your audience in real-time is the main goal of going LIVE on TikTok. Make careful to address any noise or poor lighting that can detract from the experience.

3. Control Your Live Calendar

TikTok advises using its LIVE tools to organize a future LIVE. On your TikTok profile, click the LIVE symbol in the top right corner to:

Set up a LIVE

Send it via in-app messages.

Review the viewers who joined your LIVE

Create a title and a description for your LIVE.

You can better understand a TikTok strategy with the aid of these elements.

Make a commitment when you plan a LIVE. Building a connection with your most ardent followers requires scheduling LIVEs and being present when you say you will. Furthermore, TikTok may limit your future access to its LIVE capabilities if you book a LIVE but fail to show up at the appointed time.

4. Discover a Motivation to Go Live.

Going LIVE could be frightening if you don’t do it frequently. Make some preparations and choose your motivation for participating in order to ensure the success of your LIVE.

Your motivation need not be particularly significant. Perhaps all you want to do is introduce yourself to your audience or respond to the questions you get asked the most. A reason for going LIVE can direct your content and ensure that you don’t run out of ideas or have trouble coming up with topics to discuss with your audience while you’re there.

