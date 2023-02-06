How to Restore an Offline Printer on Windows 10? Explained in 5 Simple Ways!

Are you experiencing an offline HP printer? How can I get back online? In this article, MiniTool demonstrates five solutions for fixing the HP printer offline problem in Windows 10. To learn these answers, continue reading.

Recently, a few Windows 10 PC users have reported that the KP printer is not working. This could occur when:

The PC and printer connection is sluggish or unresponsive.

An internal error has tampered with the printer.

The printer has a backlog of unfinished print jobs.

So how can we resolve this issue? To get answers, please read the following material.

Fix 1: Verify the Network Connection and The Printer

You should initially check the printer and network connection if an HP printer is not working. You may accomplish it by turning off the printer for 25 to 30 seconds, then turning it back on. Additionally, ensure sure the router is operational and the wire is plugged in securely.

Fix 2. Use Printer Offline Setting

The second approach is to disable “Use Printer Offline.” Your printer won’t be able to print if this setting is enabled. To disable this option, adhere to these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings window by pressing “Windows + I,” then choose Devices.

Step 2: Select a printer device under the Printers & Scanners menu. Open the queue by selecting this printer device from the menu.

Step 3: Click Printer in the newly opened window and deselect Use Printer Offline.

Fix 3. Set It as the Default Printer

Step 1. Open the Printers & Scanners option once more in the Select Open queue by clicking the printer device.

Step 2: Select Set As Default Printer under Printer.

Fix 4. Correct It Using Services

You can only use this approach if your printer has a WSD interface. You should not use this approach if it is not utilizing a port like that.

The instructions for determining whether your printer is using a WSD port are provided below:

Step 1: Open the Printers & Scanners option once more. Select Open queue by clicking the printer device.

Step 2: To enlarge it, click Printer. Select Properties next.

Step 3: Go straight to the Ports tab in the Properties window. Next, confirm that your printer has a WSD port.

You may then follow the instructions below to alter the service settings if your printer employs a WSD port:

Step 1: In the Start menu, type “Services,” and then pick the entry that best matches your search criteria.

Step 2: Find Function Discovery Provider Host and Function Discovery Resource Publication by scrolling down the list. Next, look at the Startup Type and Status columns. Alternatively, you may right-click them and select Start if the Status is not Running. If the Startup Type is not Automatic, you may change it by right-clicking them and selecting Properties.

You may then determine if the issue has been resolved. If not, you may add a new port by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Use the printer’s settings or wireless menu to print a Network Configuration Report.

Step 2: Go back to the Ports tab for the printer and after that click Add Port. Click New Port and choose Standard TCP/IP Port. Use the data on the Network Configuration Report to add a new port after that.

Fix 5. Create a Manual IP Connection

Step 1: From the network settings or network setup menu, print a network configuration page. Next, verify if the network status is connected or not under the network connection type (wired or wireless).

Step 2: You need first connect the printer to your network if the status is not linked. Find your network connection type’s IP address, subnet mask, and default gateway after that. You only need the IPv4 number if you discover distinct IPv4 and IPv6 numbers. Next, locate the Embedded Web Server’s URL or URLs (EWS).

Step 3: Open an internet-connected browser and the EWS URL. Open the Wired/Wireless menu in the EWS, pick the Network/Networking tab, and then select IPv4 Configuration. In the Network Configuration Page, choose Manual IP, click Suggest a Manual IP Address, and then set the IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Default Gateway value as directed.

Step 4: After selecting Apply, wait until the modifications are accepted.

You may then determine if the issue has been resolved. If not, you may then create a new TCP/IP Port using the IP Address. Test the printer once again to determine whether the issue has been resolved.