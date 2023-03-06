How to Repair a Fire Stick when It Keeps Restarting

This article explains how to resolve a Fire Stick issue that keeps rebooting so you can resume streaming.

Why Does My Fire Stick Keep Restarting?

There are a few reasons your Amazon Fire Stick can be turning itself off and on again. The most frequent cause is a problem with the device’s power. The gadget could power cycle (restart) on its own if it isn’t getting steady power.

Possible causes for your Fire Stick to restart automatically include hardware or software problems. Whatever the issue, the below remedies ought to be helpful.

What Do I Do if My Fire Stick Keeps Restarting?

Try these troubleshooting methods one at a time in the order provided until you discover the answer that stops the issue and keeps your Fire Stick powered on continuously if your Fire Stick keeps restarting as a result of your input.

Ensure that your Amazon Fire Stick is powered by the appropriate power block. The most frequent reason for a Fire Stick to become caught in a restart loop is that the incorrect power block is being used. Using a 5.25v, 5W power block is advised by Amazon. It’s always preferable to utilize manufacturer-original equipment if you’re utilizing anything else. Your Amazon Fire Stick should be disconnected and then reconnect. After completely removing it from your TV and the power source, wait 20 to 30 seconds before re-connecting it. Then, check to see whether the issue has been resolved. Unplugging a connected device might occasionally assist in releasing or removing any potential glitches or software errors. Take away any hardware add-ons you might be using. The extension may be the issue if you linked your Fire Stick to a USB extension or another type of extension so you could position it away from your TV. To check whether it fixes the issue, try directly connecting your Fire Stick to your TV. All devices hooked into your TV’s other HDMI ports need to be unplugged. Your Fire Stick may be experiencing interference from another HDMI device, which would result in frequent restarts. If you aren’t using something right now, try unplugging it to see if it helps. Take away any hardware add-ons you might be using. The extension may be the issue if you linked your Fire Stick to a USB extension or another type of extension so you could position it away from your TV. To check whether it fixes the issue, try directly connecting your Fire Stick to your TV. Use the remote to restart your Fire Stick. A remote restart commonly referred to as a “soft reset,” might remove any cached data or faults that might be the root of the restart cycle. Press and hold the Play and Select buttons simultaneously until your screen shows a restart message to restart using your remote. Ensure that HDCP is supported by the TV to which your Fire Stick is attached. HDCP-compatible monitors are necessary for Amazon Fire Sticks. Although this function is supported by the vast majority of TVs, not all of them will. If you use a TV that doesn’t support HDCP, your Fire Stick can reboot often as it continuously searches for a suitable connection. The Fire Stick needs an update. Your Fire Stick could become stuck in a reboot cycle if it has outdated firmware or software. Always keep your Fire Stick updated to avoid these vulnerabilities and any other security risks. Your Amazon Fire Stick must be factory reset. Your Fire Stick won’t function properly if it has been corrupted for any reason. Do a factory reset if you can to restore it to its original specifications. Important: When you reset your Fire Stick, you’ll lose all the apps you’ve downloaded, so make sure you have time to add them and the usernames and passwords you’ll need to get connected.

