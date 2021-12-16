Diamond is certainly the most desired ore for Minecraft fans. And here we present a guide on how to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 – the easiest & best way in the game.

Minecraft has released the latest version as 1.18 for both Java and Bedrock version. Moreover, the makers have provided new biomes to create a bigger area for the gamers to explore.

And in Minecraft, Diamond is the most useful ore found. To produce several tools, players require diamond ore. As we have already presented an article on new mountains and biomes in the game. We will now guide you with places where you can find diamonds or even mine them.

Here’s how to find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 (Best Way)

Levels where Diamonds are abundant

Do you want to know the best height to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update? or Which level are diamonds found in Minecraft 1.18?

In the latest version of the game, the highest point is 320 blocks and the lowest point is -64 blocks. Hence, we will refer the levels as Y=320 and Y= -64.

Certainly, the rarest material will be found deep inside the caves. So, between levels of Y= -58 and Y= -64, the availability of diamonds is maximum.

Best Locations to Find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18

Underwater Ravines: All you are required to make underwater breathing potion to dive deep inside water and look for diamonds.

Caves: With number of mountains increasing, the number of caves has also increased. Dripstone Caves and Lush caves will provide diamonds inside.

Underground Mining: The simplest way to look for diamonds. But caves might cause some worries. Hence, mining skills and luck will fetch you diamonds.

Best & Different Ways of Mining

Many are wondering, how to Mine Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18? Is it an easy task and what’s the best Diamond Mining Techniques in Minecraft?

How to Mine Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18

As mining is certainly the easiest way to find diamonds. We will also provide you the best Diamond Mining Techniques.

Torches: The light will help you for better vision and might do the work of night vision potion.

Deep Slate Caves: Cave hunting is one of the best methods to look for diamonds. Caves which focus more on Deep slate instead of biomes will be more useful.

Following the Lava: Veteran players will know that diamonds can be found easily near lava. Hence, following the lava inside caves will fetch you diamonds.

Branch and Strip Mining: The mining process is confusing overall. Hence, using a proper method to efficiently look for diamonds will save you time.

Diamond mining is a tough process. Hence, make sure that you have enough potions, resources ready like torches, foods and other required tools.

Refer to our article to look for better chances to find mountains and then start your journey in search of Diamonds. If you are looking for such informative posts on Minecraft updates and Mining techniques do share this post on social handles also drop your thoughts in comments – how your Diamond mining went? Stay tuned for more!