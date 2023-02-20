Key Takeaways On an iPhone, How To Enable iMessage

iMessage needs to be enabled in order to send and receive messages to your iPhone.

You will link your phone number and the email address associated with your Apple ID or iCloud account by doing this. You can then communicate with other iPhone, iPad, and Mac users using “blue text bubbles,” which can be sent and received in this way.

When iMessage is enabled, messages are sent over Wi-Fi or, if one is not available, through cellular data.

If iMessage is not enabled, all communications will be delivered to your phone as SMS or MMS text messages, which is advantageous for people with monthly data caps.

iMessage will already be activated and available for use if you recently purchased a new iPhone and set it up using your Apple ID.

But here’s how to enable iMessage if it isn’t already.

1. Unlock your iPhone first, then go to the home screen and select Settings.

2. Go through Settings until you find “Messages,” then hit it.

3. Locate iMessage at the top of the screen.

4. iMessage is already activated if the slider to the right is green. If not, click the slider to make iMessage available.

5. After activation, you can now use your iPhone to send and receive iMessages.