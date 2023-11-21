Because the Samsung Smart TV runs its own custom-built Linux-based operating system and makes use of TV-specific apps available through Samsung Apps, or the Samsung App Store, a large number of the apps are safe, highly useful, and custom-made.

On the other hand, some consumers are unable to remove apps from their Samsung Smart TVs. They are quite bothered by this issue. Fortunately, this tutorial will show you how to properly delete applications from your Samsung TV.

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung Smart TV (2020 or Later)?

On Samsung TV 2020 (TU/Q/LS series) or later, you can remove applications using the following method:

To access the smart hub, press the Home button on your remote and choose Settings.

To access the Support tab, scroll down.

Look for Device Care.

Hold off until your TV completes a brief scan. After that, choose Manage Storage.

After that, choose the programs you wish to remove and click Delete.

To confirm your action, click OK.

A status bar that displays the deleting process will then appear. Click OK after you see that it has reached 100%. The app won’t reappear on the list.

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung Smart TV (2017-2019)?

The procedures below can be used to remove applications from Samsung TVs made in 2017 (M/MU/Q/LS series), 2018 (N/NU/Q/LS series), and 2019 (R/RU/Q/LS series):

To access the Samsung TV Smart Hub, press the Home button on your remote.

Next, choose the Applications icon using the remote.

The Settings page will then appear when you pick the gear symbol.

After you find the Download Programs area by scrolling down, choose the programs you wish to remove.

From the pop-up menu, choose Delete. To confirm, choose Delete once again.

Read More: How to Watch Movies and TV Shows That Are Not Available in Your Country

How to Format USB Flash Drive for Samsung Smart TV Easily

This article lists the compatible Samsung smart TV USB formats and provides five different ways to resolve format issues.

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung Smart TV (2015-2016)?

You can use the following instructions to delete an app on Samsung TVs made in 2015 (J/JU/JS series) and 2016 (K/KU/KS series):

Hit the Home button, then choose Applications.

Choose My Apps.

Next, choose the Options option located in the bottom right.

After choosing the applications you wish to remove, click the Delete option from the menu.

To confirm your changes, choose Delete after selecting Del at the bottom of the screen.

A status bar that displays the deleting process will then appear. Choose OK once it reaches 100%.

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung Smart TV (2012-2014)?

On Samsung TV E/EH/ES (2012) and H/HU/F (2014), how can I remove apps? If the model of your Samsung Smart TV is one of them, you may use your remote to do it by doing the following steps:

Pull out your remote and choose Smart Hub.

Press the Tools button on your remote after selecting the applications you wish to delete.

Then choose Delete from the menu, followed by Enter.

To confirm your modifications, choose Yes. Then, using your remote, hit Enter.

After that, you ought to be able to successfully remove the application.

Read More: How to Fix an LG TV Remote Not Working?

Bottom Line

You will discover how to remove applications from Samsung TVs by reading this page. Moreover, there are variations in the methods for removing apps among Samsung Smart TV models. To uninstall an app from your Samsung TV, you can select a specific method based on the model of your Samsung smart TV.

By clicking the links, you can visit MiniTool Partition Wizard’s official website to learn more about the product if you’re interested in it. A disk diagnostic and data recovery tool, MiniTool Partition Wizard is an all-in-one partition manager.