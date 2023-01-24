How to Deactivate Your Facebook Account Safely

People all over the world use Facebook to stay in touch with friends and family and to argue with strangers about moderately funny cat videos. Some people think that social media is an important part of life, but others are worried about data scandals and privacy issues. If you want to stop using Facebook for good or just for a while, you can delete or deactivate your account by following the steps below.

Getting Rid of Your Facebook Profile

How to delete your Facebook account from a web browser

It’s easier than you think to get rid of Facebook for good. Follow this link to get to the page where you can close your account for good. When you click “Delete Account” and type in your password, your account will be gone for good. But before you do, you might want to download a copy of the photos, videos, and other information you have stored on Facebook. Here is a Facebook official guide that can help.

How to get rid of your Facebook account on your iPhone

Open the app for Facebook on your iPhone. Tap the icon with three lines (hamburger menu). Click on Settings and Privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Ownership and Control of the Account. Tap “Deactivate and Remove.” Click “Delete Account.” Just to be safe, delete your Facebook app

How to get rid of your Facebook account from the Android app

On your Android device, open the Facebook app. Tap the icon with three lines (hamburger menu). Click on Settings and Privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Ownership and Control of the Account. Tap “Deactivate and Remove.” Click “Delete Account.” Just to be safe, delete your Facebook app.

What’s wrong with getting rid of your Facebook account

Getting rid of your Facebook account can feel very freeing. You don’t have to worry about your privacy or getting through what seems like an endless amount of social media content. But instead of permanently deleting their account, some people would rather take a break from Facebook by deactivating it.

Also Read: Latest Technologies in The Food Safety Testing Market

If you don’t make a new account, you won’t be able to use Facebook again. Without a Facebook account, you can’t use Messenger. Some of the accounts you added through Facebook Login might not work. You might have to get in touch with those apps and websites or make new accounts. If you don’t download a copy, you’ll lose your data for good. You won’t be able to access your app purchases, achievements, and other things that are tied to your Facebook account on Oculus.

Can you change your mind and get your Facebook back?

Facebook says it will take up to 90 days from the time you ask to delete everything you’ve posted until everything is gone for good. As part of its data policy, it may even back up some data for legal reasons. It also gives you 30 days to use your account after you delete it. Here’s how to stop your account from being deleted in the next 30 days:

Go to your Facebook account and sign in. Click “Cancel Delete.”

Stopping your Facebook account from working

Deactivating your Facebook account is only a short-term fix. Your Facebook page, including your intro, photos, friends, and posts, will be hidden after you deactivate your account. No one can ask to be your friend either. But the people who are supposed to get your messages can still see them. Here are some reasons why it’s better to deactivate your Facebook account than to delete it:

Your photos, videos, and posts are hidden, but they’re not gone for good.

Messenger on Facebook is still available to everyone.

You can still use Facebook Login to get into accounts.

You can turn Facebook back on at any time by logging in.

How to close your Facebook account from a browser

You can deactivate your account by clicking on the same link that lets you delete your account. If you want to stop using Facebook for a while, click “Deactivate Account” and then type in your password. You can also take the following steps:

Choose Settings & Privacy from the top right drop-down menu. Click Settings. Click on “Your Facebook Info.” Click Turn Off and Delete. Choose Deactivate Account and click Continue to Deactivate Account. Enter your password and your account will be turned off.

How to delete your Facebook account from the iPhone app

Open the app for Facebook on your iPhone. Tap the icon with three lines (hamburger menu). Click on Settings and Privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Ownership and Control of the Account. Tap “Deactivate and Remove.” Tap Turn off the account.

How to delete your Facebook account from the Android app

On your Android device, open the Facebook app. Tap the icon with three lines (hamburger menu). Click on Settings and Privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Ownership and Control of the Account. Tap “Deactivate and Remove.” Tap Turn Off Account.

Advice on how to use Facebook safely

We know that some people don’t want to delete or turn off Facebook, but they still worry about safety. There are things you can do to keep your privacy and safety on Facebook in better shape. Here are a few suggestions that might help: