How To Create JLo’s Curls With Tips From Her Hair Stylist

“Think I’m going to do a JLo inspired curly hair tutorial for my next YouTube,” celeb hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wrote last week alongside a picture of the original look, featuring a smouldering Jennifer with deliciously mussed-up curls.

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

Ummmmm? Hells yeah. Cue mass hysteria, 96k likes and 1,500 comments egging him on including my favourite, “Dannnnnnnnngg ok! Come thru JLo 😍😍”

It’s not often that we get taken behind the scenes of a celeb photoshoot (the style was created for JLo’s Christmas campaign with Coach), but if you’re offering us a ticket, we don’t need asking twice.

Now that said video has materialised, we can all get stuck into perfecting our curl game.

Here’s how…

1. Wet hair so you can reform the curl pattern

“First of all, when styling curly hair, I always like to start off with the hair wet,” says Chris. If you’re starting out with a lot of different textures going on, wet it down so you can reform the curl pattern and create a little bit more control.

Chris, who’s an ambassador for ColorWOW recommends misting hair with the brand’s Dream Coat for Curly Hair Miracle Moisture Mist (£25). “It’s the only product I’ve found that doesn’t make the hair crispy, but also gives great control. It’s a combination of hold, but also softness and definition he says.”

Next, take small sections of hair and wrap them round your fingers as you go along. “What that does is give us control on the way the curls are going to dry,” says Chris. “It doesn’t really matter which direction you twist the curls, it’s more about following your curl pattern – so looking at your curl, seeing which direction it’s going in and following it.” Repeat that process throughout your whole head of hair.

Curly girls are reclaiming their natural texture: Here’s how to make the switch

2. Dry hair with a diffuser nozzle

“The idea behind a diffuser is that the circular base distributes the air-flow evenly and more spread out. So as you dry curls, it’s more in a controlled way,” says Chris who recommends sticking your settings on a full heat and low blow. Flipping your hair upside down will help to create more volume (if that’s not what you can after, then no need to flip).

Once hair is 50% dry, you can tip it back and continue diffusing. To create extra volume, use your fingers to lift your roots off your scalp as you dry.

When hair is 70% dry, assess everything and add more product to the top section (with the setting mist) if you need to. Then, flip hair forward for a final diffuse.

I had my hair cut by one of the UK’s only DEVA curl specialists and now I’m hooked

3. Let the rest dry naturally and add some finishing touches

Once your hair is 98% dry, switch off your diffuser. “I never like to dry it 100% with curly hair,” says Chris. “I always think it’s nice to leave that last little bit to dry off on its own.”

Finally, Chris recommends taking a couple of pumps of the ColorWOW Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish (£15.20). “It’s a moisturising shellac that you can run through to break the curls up a bit. It’s nourishing and gives hair a nice shine without weighing it down.”

And there you go. “This gives you a really nice, defined curl, with volume, lightness and movement. It’s not stiff and sticky,” says Chris. “That’s the fun thing about curly hair. You should be able to move it around and play with it and it stick look healthy, shiny and glossy.”

Mission accomplished.

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

From wavy to coily: The definitive guide to identifying – and owning – your curl pattern