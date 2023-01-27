How to Attach a Play Station 4 Controller to An iPhone?

Mobile gaming is no longer limited to touchscreen devices. Serious, competitive games that require external controllers to be played at your best are becoming more and more common on smartphones. Many producers have intervened to develop products intended especially for this use. What if I told you, however, that you probably already have a perfectly adequate, arguably even superior controller for iPhone games stashed away in a drawer?

Many folks aren’t even aware that some official console controllers can be connected to other gadgets. They may be used with devices like PCs and smartphones because they rely on Bluetooth technology. Because there are so many of them and they are so high quality, the PlayStation 4 controller has seen a huge increase in popularity for this use.

For usage in any mobile game that accepts input from an external Bluetooth controller, we’ll demonstrate how to quickly and effortlessly pair your PlayStation 4 controller with your iPhone. You won’t ever again miss a shot because your thumb got in the way if you stick to this simple tutorial.

How to Connect Your iPhone to A Play Station 4 Controller

A PlayStation 4 controller and an iPhone are required materials.

Approximately 30 seconds.

Step 1: Launch the Settings App on Your iPhone and Look for The Bluetooth Section

On your iPhone, open the Settings app, look for the Bluetooth option, and then press it. Once it opens, turn on your Bluetooth, then grab your PlayStation 4 controller and move on to Step 2 after ensuring that.

Step 2: Set the Pairing Mode on Your Play Station 4 Controller

Press and hold the PS button and the Share button (seen above) while your PlayStation 4 controller is off until the light panel on the top of the controller starts to quickly flash white. The controller is now in pairing mode and prepared to connect, therefore this indicates. For step 3, we’ll return to the iPhone.

Connect the Play Station 4 Controller in Step Three

Look at the Bluetooth menu on your iPhone while your PlayStation 4 controller is in pairing mode. The iPhone will continuously look for nearby Bluetooth devices when you’re in this menu. The PlayStation 4 controller should appear as DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller in the OTHER DEVICES section of the menu after a brief delay. When you do, tap its name to get in touch with it.

Verify Your Connection as A Last Step

Your iPhone should immediately connect after you tap DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller. The device will move from the OTHER DEVICES section up to the MY DEVICES section, where all currently connected Bluetooth devices reside, once it has connected successfully. From this point, all you have to do to start playing is launch your preferred game, provided it works with external Bluetooth controllers.