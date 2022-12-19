How to Call an American Number from The UK

Are you an American ex-pat living in the UK and planning to connect with your loved ones in the US?Or do you have to make an urgent call from the UK to the US but don’t know the exact dialing code or the country code for the US? You are not alone!

Most of us studying in the UK for a job or education often encounter this situation. But the good thing isthat we are no longer in primeval times. Due to the inception of telecommunication, your loved ones are just a call away. All you need is a recipient number to connect with them and share your moments of joy.

But before we jump into calling UK from US,you need to be aware of your options and the processes in place to successfully make a call from one country to the other, whether you’re an American traveling abroad or a resident of the United Kingdom trying to call people in the U.S.

This handy guide teaches you how to place calls to any number in the United States from any location in the United Kingdom (including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). You can call from a landline, a cell phone in the United States, a mobile phone in the UK, or an online service.

Calling US from the UK using Traditional Methods

Step 1: Dial the Exit Code from your Mobile

Put the 00 international access code for the UK into your phone. This will let you know that the phone number you’re about to call is international.

When making a call from a mobile device, you might need to hit “+” on the keypad either before or in instead of “00.”

Step 2: Dial the Country Code of the US

Press 1 on your phone’s keypad after dialing 00. The phone number you are about to call is a U.S. number because this is the country code for the United States.

You don’t need to dial the “1” more than once if the phone number you want to call is listed online, in a directory, or spoken to you and includes the number 1 before the area code and the next seven digits.

Instead of 00-1-1-(###)-###-####, you would dial 00-1-(###)-###-####.

Step 3: Dial the Area Code of the U.S Region

Dial the area code for the area of the United States you’re trying to reach after entering the international calling code (00) and the country code (1).

The seven numbers that follow the area code in the United States are always three digits long and are frequently listed in parentheses, as in the example below: (001)-###-####.

A U.S. toll-free number ofsubstitutes is one of the following codes for the area code: 800, 888, 877, 866, 855, and 844. Toll-free numbers, however, won’t be accessible when called from outside the United States, and they might even be completely inoperable. Call the company’s other regular phone number instead.

If a person moves but keeps their phone number, purchases a phone in a different region than where they live, or both, their area code might not correspond to their actual location in the United States.

Step 4: Dial the Remaining Seven Digits

The final seven digits of the U.S. phone number are the international calling code (00), the country code (1), and the three-digit area code. Press the call button to make the call once all the numbers have been entered.

All American phone numbers have a total of ten digits, including three for the area code and the remaining seven, as in (001)-###-####.

Even though they might appear in these examples or anywhere else the number you’re trying to call is listed, special characters like “#,” “-,” “(,” or “)” shouldn’t be used.

Calling the UK from the US using International Calling App

Step 1: Use Talk Home App for Cheap International Calls

Try out the well-known Talk Home App service to make crystal-clear calls to anyone with it installed on their phone anywhere in the world. For a small fee, you can also call any landline phone number, whether it is connected to a Talk Home account.

Download the Talk Home App from your account, either from the iOS or Google Play store.

When making calls from Talk Home Mobile, top up your account. The best part is that your calls will be made through local lines even if you don’t have high-speed internet. Enjoy crystal-clear calls at the cheapest rates with Talk Home App.

Step 2: Use Talk Home Mobile for Cheap International Call

Are you looking for even greater value when making cheap international calls to your friends and family in the US? Buy a free SIM card from Talk Home Mobile. Talk Home Mobile offers amazingly cheap PAYG deals for international deals to connect you with your loved ones in the UK.

Or you can also buy a SIM-only deal and make crystal clear audio and video calls to your loved ones in the USA. Browse, steam, and connect nonstop with blazing fast 4G offered by Talk Home Mobile and never miss a moment of joy from your loved one.

Things to Know Before You Make a Call from the UK to the US

If you take the following factors into account before contacting the UK from the US, you can make the most of your call:

Be aware of your time zones.

Confirm the call’s time in advance. To ensure availability and prevent communication problems, let the other person know when you’ve determined the best time to contact them.

When making a business call, be especially mindful of your tone and pace.

See if there is a distinction between calling a landline and a mobile.

Conclusion

With the help of our guide, we hope you now know how to connect with loved ones in the US. Say no to heft phone bills and share your moment of joy with friends and family in America. Suppose you’re looking for inexpensive ways to make international calls to the UK. The steps mentioned above are easy and save money when making international calls.