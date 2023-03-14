How to Boot into Android Recovery Mode?

This article describes how to utilize Android Recovery Mode, providing instructions on how to access Recovery Mode on a range of Android devices and an explanation of what the mode enables.

How to Use Recovery Mode on Android

Recovery Mode is a feature that comes preinstalled on Android smartphones that allows you to troubleshoot and fix a number of issues that cannot be resolved in any other way. This mode also allows you to reset your Android smartphone to factory settings. It is accessed by pressing a precise sequence of physical buttons on the phone or tablet when the device is turned off, which allows the device to boot into a special mode.

The default key combination for accessing Android Recovery mode is to simultaneously press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons while the phone is off. However, some manufacturers utilize other button combinations. This will normally launch the bootloader, allowing you to pick Recovery Mode from a list of available alternatives.

After the reboot, the gadget loads a very rudimentary text screen rather than the standard Android interface. Typically, the Recovery Mode page will provide information about your device and Android version as well as a number of troubleshooting and repair choices.

To move through the bootloader and Recovery Mode choices, press the Volume Down button to highlight the next item and the Volume Up button to highlight the previous item. Once the desired option has been highlighted, press the Power button to choose it.

Among the things you can perform in Android Recovery mode are the following:

Reboot: This option reboots your Android device. After rebooting, it will load the normal Android interface instead of Recovery Mode. Use this option if you entered Recovery Mode accidentally, or if you’re done using it.

Wipe cache partition: If your phone uses a cache partition, particularly when updating the operating system, you can use this option to clear it out. This will free up storage space and can also fix some problems.

Reboot to the bootloader: This option returns you to the bootloader, which is the screen where you opted to open Recovery Mode. Use this option if you opened Recovery Mode on accident and wanted a different option.

Enter fastboot: This option is primarily used for developers, so you typically won't need to use it. It's only useful if your phone is connected to a computer that has the Android software development kit (SDK) installed.

Apply update: If you need to install an Android update from an SD card or a connected PC, use this option.

Factory reset: This option wipes all of the data from your phone and restores it to its factory original state. When it finishes, your apps and data will be gone, and your phone will have the version of Android that it originally came with.

Mount: Advanced users can use this option to access files that aren't usually accessible.

Recovery logs: This provides you with access to a list of events in recovery mode. While this information is unlikely to be useful to the average user, you may be able to share these logs with a professional to receive additional assistance in fixing a problem.

Graphics test: Developers use this option to test the graphics processing unit (GPU) of the phone.

Locale test: Developers use this to test their apps with different language and localization settings.

Repair apps: If you see this option, you can use it to fix problems with some apps.

Power off: This option turns your phone off. Once it has turned off, you can use the power button to turn it back on.

How to Access Recovery Mode on Android

Here’s how to enter Android Recovery mode on a Pixel phone or any other Android device that doesn’t have its own approach.

Switch off your phone. Press and maintain Power and Volume Up until the bootloader screen shows. Use the Volume buttons to access the Recovery Mode menu. After selecting Recovery Mode, press the power button. When “No command” appears, press and hold the Power button, then hit the Volume Up button. When you release the Power button, your device will enter Recovery Mode.

How to Access Recovery Mode on Samsung Android Devices

In lieu of the normal technique of entering recovery mode, some Samsung devices use this alternative:

Switch off the gadget. Hold Power and Volume Up (Galaxy S20, Note 20) or Power, Volume Up, and Home/Bixby (Galaxy S20, Note 20). (S10, Note 10, and older). Release the Buttons when The Samsung Logo Appears.

How to Access Recovery Mode on HTC Devices Running Android

This is how certain Motorola devices enter recovery mode: