Easiest Ways for Beginner to Blur a Part of A Picture!

Blur picture is one of the most popular and widely used tools for enhancing photos. Knowing how to obscure a portion of a photograph is a great idea, whether you want to conceal information in a photo or draw attention to a certain aspect of the topic. By blurring a portion of a photograph, some bloggers may get a spectacular depth-of-field effect.

The ability to obscure a portion of an image is a skill with profound implications. Now the question is, how can one effectively get a blurred photograph? Here, I’ll show you four simple techniques for blurring an image’s edges.

4 Best Ways of How to Blur a Part of a Photo

With PowerPoint, Photoshop, the web, and two highly recommended photo blurring programs, we’ll show four various ways to make a picture fuzzy or how to blur something in a photograph, so you may blur your images whenever and wherever you choose.

How to Blur Parts of a Photo on PowerPoint?

Did you know that most office suites have a function for blurring photos? In addition to its primary function as a slide show maker, PowerPoint also has simple photo-altering features that let you blur images without having to install any additional programs. Here I’ll show you how to add a blur effect to an image in PowerPoint:

Choose “Shape” from the “Insert” menu. By doing so, you may outline the region you wish to obscure. On the Format menu, choose Shape Fill to fill the shape with a shade that matches the active region.

Select Shape Effects, then Edge Soften. Modify the setting, then apply it to the picture.

To group the selected region with the remainder of the image, use Ctrl+G on your keyboard. This picture is now ready for use in your presentation.

How to Blur a Picture on Photoshop?

You may also blur parts of your photos with Photoshop if you have it installed on your computer. To obscure an object or person’s identity in a photograph, you can blur their background or their face.

In this article, we will show you the quickest and easiest method for blurring a specific area of a photo in Photoshop. Creating a blurred area with the lasso tool. The detailed procedure is as follows:

The Lasso tool may be found on the left-hand toolbar. The polygonal lasso tool is useful if you wish to pick the region gradually.

Move the tool’s cursor to the desired location.

Select a Gaussian blur by going to the filter menu and selecting the blur option. A brand-new vista opens up.

Blur the current selection by adjusting the radius.

To save your modified photo, select “apply” and do so now.

How to Blur Part of a Picture Online?

Are you in a pinch and don’t have access to an image blur editor, but you need to blur a specific area of a picture? You may use an online picture-blurring tool.

Here, we advise using Fotor, a free, web-based AI picture editor. The circular and linear blurring capabilities on JPEG and PNG files are only the tip of the iceberg with this clever photo blur tool. If you have a hazy image, you may get it fixed online automatically. To blur an area of an image with Fotor’s blur photo tool, simply follow these steps:

Simply upload or drop the image you wish to blur into Fotor’s object blurry tool.

Choose from the “Circular” and “Linear” blur tools to soften sharp edges in your photos.

Additionally, you may blur the image’s backdrop by clicking the “Background Blur” option.

Use a blur filter and adjust the blur radius for maximum effect.

When you’re done, select “download” to save your fuzzy image. You may select your preferred image format from PNG or JPG.

Fotor’s other options, such as those labeled “remove the object from a photo,” “vignette photo,” “add stickers to photos,” and so on, can be used in a similar fashion to cover over certain areas of an image. Learn more about Fotor by exploring it!

How to Blur Something in a Picture on iPhone?

There will always be times when you need to blur the backdrop on your iPhone or another mobile device. Get yourself a few good blur backdrop programs. These days, it’s simple to blur an iPhone photo with one of the numerous strong applications available. I’ll show you the two greatest photo-blurring applications that are available for Android and iOS.

The Fotor photo blurry app lets you blur images on the go. Whether you require an incircle, a linear, or an elliptical blur effect for your photos, this tool has you covered. It’s available at no cost on both iOS and Android.

Fotor has an iOS app, and it’s also accessible for Android.

Launch Fotor, then import the image you wish to distort.

To use the blur effect, select “Focus” and then click on your image. Blurring can be done both circularly and linearly.

After you’ve successfully blurred the backdrop, save the image.

You’re the Real Deal Right Here.

YouCam Perfect

With this free tool, users may blur the backdrop of their photos to draw attention to the subject of the shot. Effortlessly blur photographs with this simple-to-use tool.

To begin your journey in picture editing, just download YouCam Perfect. It may be downloaded on Apple or Google devices.

To use the blur function, go to the edit menu, and then to the tools submenu.

Select the outline type you’d want to employ to form the blur. After you decide on a form, you’ll be able to observe the transformation take place.

You have complete control over the size of the blurred image, which you may adjust.

Once you’re satisfied with your edits, you may save your fuzzy photo.

Conclusion

It’s helpful to be able to blur a specific area of a photograph. In this article, we covered five methods (PowerPoint, Photoshop, an online tool, and two photo blurry applications) for blurring an image.

I hope that you’ll be able to use the tactics outlined in this post to your advantage while working with fuzzy photographs. Have fun with it!