How to Allow Pop-Ups on an iPhone in Order to Access Certain Websites?

Does Safari’s pop-up blocker really prevent the pop-ups you need to see? Pop-ups might need to be enabled in your iPhone’s settings. On the other hand, you could be looking for a technique to stop pop-ups on Safari if you’ve been experiencing issues with pop-ups on your iPhone every time you try to access the internet. However, there is a setting on your iPhone that allows you to turn off pop-ups in Safari so that you no longer have to put up with these bothersome distractions. If that’s what you’re searching for, feel free to jump ahead to our instructions on how to deactivate pop-ups in Safari.

You may stop in-app rating requests on the iPhone under the App Store settings; if you're interested in learning more about surfing preferences on your iPhone or other devices, our free Tip of the Day newsletter can be of assistance. Please note that this article does not discuss how to accomplish this.

You can enable pop-ups when accessing a certain website if you discover that pop-ups you genuinely want are being banned. When visiting that website, you may simply turn off your iPhone’s pop-up blocker and then turn it back on. Follow these instructions to remove the pop-up blocker.

Open Settings. Tap Safari after scrolling down to it. Block Pop-ups are located under General, farther down on the page. To disable Safari’s pop-up blocker, tap the Block Pop-ups toggle if it is green.

Pop-up Blocker for iPhone may significantly alter how you browse on Safari for one of Apple’s most basic settings.

Let’s get started learning how to turn on the Safari pop-up blocker on your iPhone so you can browse the web in peace.

Open Settings.

Tap Safari after scrolling down to it. Block Pop-ups are located under General, farther down on the page. To stop pop-ups, turn on the Block Pop-ups toggle if it’s off.

There may still be a few sneaky pop-ups that get past this setting when it’s enabled, but taking this step should drastically reduce the number of pop-ups you encounter while browsing the web on your iPhone.