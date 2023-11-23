How to Show the Weather Forecast on Your iPhone Lock Screen?

Key Takeaways Add Weather Forecast Widgets to Your Lock Screen

With iOS 16, Apple allows you to use widgets to see the local weather forecast right on your iPhone lock screen. To find out how to accomplish it, continue reading.

Many users of Apple Watches are accustomed to being able to glance at their wrist to check the weather forecast, thanks to the intricacies of the watch face. You can now read the weather information directly on your iPhone without even unlocking it thanks to iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets.

There are several varieties of the weather Lock Screen widget. You may choose to show wind, UV index, location, rain, moon events, sun events, and conditions if you place a widget next to the date above the digital clock.

There’s a wider rectangular space directly beneath the digital clock where you may arrange widgets horizontally next to one another. Here are eight configurable weather widgets that you may use to see lunar events, solar events, weather, location, rain, UV index, air quality, or wind. Keep in mind that the bigger widget format is limited to the current weather and moon occurrences.

Simply use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock your iPhone, then long press the Lock Screen to access the Lock Screen gallery, to begin adding widgets. You walk through the remaining phases in the procedure below.

Add Weather Forecast Widgets to Your Lock Screen

To access the widgets picker, tap the frame above or below the time.

To add the recommended weather widget to the chosen frame, tap its icon at the top of the widget selection.

To pick from a variety of variations, you can also hit Weather in the list of applications displayed in columns. After swiping to select the desired one, tap or drag it into the frame to put it there.

Once your widget arrangement is complete, select Done from the menu in the upper-right corner of the screen.

To activate the lock screen, tap its current location in the wallpaper collection.

With Apple’s new WidgetKit API, developers may use iOS 16 to create widgets for third-party apps, thus there will be a ton of new Lock Screen widgets available soon.