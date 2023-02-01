Latest and Easy Methods to Add Music to Your Instagram Post!

After making it clear that it is no longer a photo-sharing app, Instagram has been adding a variety of new features that focus on videos. Even though music has been added to Instagram Stories and Reels, Instagram is now trying out the idea of adding music to feed posts. Yes, the test is only open to a few users right now, but if it works, you might need to use apps or tools from outside Instagram to add music to your posts.

Add Music to Instagram Feed Posts

Add Music to Instagram Post Officially [Easiest Method]

Instagram is applying posts with music in India, Brazil, and Turkey right now. Even if you are in one of these areas, you might not see the change right away because, as was also said above, it is only being rolled out to a small number of people. You can check if you have the feature by doing the steps below. You can also learn how to add music to your Instagram posts with it.

1. You should start by picking an image, then go to the last screen of the interface for post-creation. To make a new post, you can tap the “+” icon in the top right corner of the app’s home screen. Then, click “Post” and choose the photo you want to share on Instagram.

2. After you choose the filters and edit the photo, the next screen will have a new option to “Add Music.” There is a carousel of popular songs right now under it. You can choose one of the most popular songs and pick the part you want to use, or you can look for a song you already like. The clip could be anywhere from 5 to 90 seconds long.

Also Read: A Technical Guide to Crowdfunding App Development

3. If you tap “Add Music,” the music library will open. It has a “For You” tab with suggestions and a “Browse” tab where you can find new music to use in your Instagram post. Choose the right track and part, and you’re all set.

4. You can then upload the post to Instagram, and it will show up in your followers’ feeds with the music you chose. Like Instagram videos, the music can be turned off by tapping the speaker icon in the bottom right corner.

Add Music to Instagram Posts Using Third-Party Apps

Now, if you haven’t gotten the official option to add music to your posts yet, you can use a video editor app to add music to your Instagram posts. You don’t have to use Instagram’s music library to make a short video. Instead, you can use an image and a video editor app to make a video. You can also add music that isn’t in Instagram’s music library.

I’ll be using the VN video editor for this tutorial, but you can find similar apps in our list of the best free video editors. Now, follow these steps to make an Instagram post with music:

1. Get VN Editor (Android and iOS) and open it.

2. Tap the “+” icon in the bottom navigation bar and choose “New Project” to start a new project.

3. When the file picker comes up, click the “Photo” tab and choose the photo you want to post on Instagram.

4. To add music to your Instagram post, tap on the Music section in the video timeline and choose “Music” from the “Insert” menu that appears. You can also choose from the effects that come with the editor. I used the rain effect in this video, for example.

5. You’re now ready to send the video somewhere else. Before you do that, make sure to get rid of the “Directed by Input Title>” part at the end of the video timeline if you don’t need it. To get rid of this part, tap it and press the “Delete” button.

6. Click “Export” in the top right corner of the screen and change the video resolution and frames per second (FPS) if you need to. Once the video is ready, tap the checkbox at the bottom to export it.

7. Give the video a name you want, and then tap “Save to album.” Now, pick it from Instagram’s post-picker interface and share it with your followers.

Also Read: How Digital Technologies Can Help You Overcome Writing Challenges

Share Posts with Background Music on Instagram

Even though I’m not a big fan of this method, this new feature will help Instagram users express themselves better. It can be a useful part of the app for posts about anniversaries, birthdays, or things that make you feel good. Now, while you’re at it, you can check out our linked guide to easily add songs to Instagram Stories. Read our articles on the best Instagram tips and tricks and the best Instagram Reels tips and tricks for more advice like this. Also, let us know what you think about Instagram’s built-in way to add music to posts. Do you think that everyone should be able to get this right away? Leave a comment with your thoughts.