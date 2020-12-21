How tall is WWE star Omos? AJ Styles’ bodyguard Jordan Omogbehin

Jordan Omogbehin (Omos) is on the brink of starting to be a breakout star for WWE after a great night time at TLC.

Despite the fact that he didn’t get involved a great deal in the opening match in between AJ Kinds and Drew McIntyre, he shone at the time John Morrison and The Miz got included with the latter cashing in his Revenue In The Financial institution briefcase.

In just one remarkable minute positive to go straight into spotlight reels, JoMo struck Omos in the back with a chair, only for the weapon to break above his big frame.

He didn’t do much, but what he did was amazingly powerful and bodes well for WWE building its upcoming legitimately big superstar.

The towering male to start with appeared above the summer months at the rear of a mask as Akira Tozawa’s Giant Ninja, before remaining viewed together with Shane McMahon as the Uncooked Underground bouncer, and most not too long ago as AJ Styles’ Associate.

It’s been an abnormal way to introduce a growing star, but WWE clearly desires to get him on digital camera as he’s been a rather regular existence on the red brand.

Now likely by the name Omos, the person is in fact former NXT developmental star Jordan Omogbehin, who stands at an incredible 7ft 3in tall.

The 26-year-old previous basketball participant was signed up by NXT boss Triple H in 2018, and at any time given that he has been honing his craft at the Efficiency Center.

Last summer months, he began to accomplish in front of dwell crowds, and he ultimately seems poised to make the action up to the most important roster.

He’s surely on the right path, as the Huge Ninja’s Raw debut observed him go experience to face with legendary superstar the Big Show previously this 12 months.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=ZTq63YC1RWQ

The landscape of WWE has improved, indicating Omogbehin seriously does stand head and shoulders above all people else on the roster.

Shockingly although, his billed top only puts him 3rd on the record of the company’s resident giants.

Though Kane, Large Cass and Huge Present himself stand at 7ft tall, The Great Khali receives a location in the leading 5 by an inch.

More: WWE



In the same way, 7ft 2in Large Silva falls just shorter (ahem) of Omogbehin, who is only powering Andre The Big (7ft 4in) and Large Gonzalez (8ft) in the billed rankings.

It must be famous, WWE – and the wrestling earth in normal – is regarded to exaggerate some heights, which means the latter was really only a measly 7ft 7in…

Got a story?

If you’ve bought a celebrity story, movie or pics get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by traveling to our Submit Stuff website page – we’d love to listen to from you.

Extra : WWE Uncooked results: RETRIBUTION dominate, Aaliyah Mysterio teases romance and more

More : Who is Jordan Omogbehin? WWE’s 7ft 3in Huge Ninja creating substantial waves on Raw