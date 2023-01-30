How Spatial Audio Is Making Podcasts More Interesting Than Ever Before?

Immersive Spatial Audio is perfect for movies and television shows and is surprisingly fantastic for music. Why do so few podcasters use it since it is perfect for podcasts as well? Due to a few factors, including its difficulty in production, one business has created a box that can record podcasts in three dimensions.

“Spatial audio is the best enhancement for podcasts. It’s basically a completely new way to listen, similar to upgrading from standard television to 4K. Digital media and entertainment expert Cameron Sunkel wrote to Lifewire in an email, saying, “I think once people hear it, they’ll be apprehensive about going back to ordinary old stereo audio again.”

Effects on the Space

After utilizing spatial audio for a few months to listen to music, I am confident that it is more than simply a novelty. The MacBook Pro’s spatial audio feature allows you to surround yourself with movies and music. It goes beyond simply playing the instruments of a jazz trio on a fictitious stage in front of you or having an automobile horn behind you.

That is true, however, Spatial Audio only makes the sound more engulfing. The audio seems to be in the room, not like it’s coming from speakers. Instead of being some weird 3D gimmick, it’s more of a means to make the music feel more genuine.

When utilizing headphones that are compatible, such as the AirPods Pro and Max, the outcome is different. If you utilize Apple’s fancy function that uses your iPhone‘s front depth camera to measure the curvature of your ears, the Spatial Audio 3D environment is amazing.

Therefore, listening to podcasts is appropriate. Instead of stacking them all in one central location, you may distribute the speakers around you. This might subtly lessen listening fatigue by making it more like listening to people in a room and utilizing spatial clues to assist distinguish the speakers. It is much more helpful if the podcast hosts have voices that are similar.

Vocal Opinion

Generally speaking, the podcasts you listen to most likely feature mono audio. Podcasts with a high level of production value and those pertaining to music typically come in stereo. For straightforward podcasts with only a few speakers, mono has been the norm. Due in part to the fact that a mono podcast only contains talking, it is half as big as a stereo podcast. If you have a popular program, it is crucial to lowering bandwidth expenses by 50%. Mono is also smaller and downloads more quickly over cellular networks.

However, with the speed of 4G and 5G networks, this is less important now. Separating those voices offers a lot of benefits as well.

High-quality audio is required for an engaging experience, says Voices’ 2023 Annual Trends Report. “Listeners desire audio of a high quality and, most importantly, true, genuine emotional connections with the voices and podcast presenters of their audio experiences,” the report states.

Spatial Audio is one element that will help to create this feeling of connection and relatability across the entire experience, according to David Ciccarelli, CEO, and co-founder of Voices, a network for voice actors. A voice actor-network is called Voices.

The ideal approach to mixing music is with spatial audio in mind, however, your iPhone may already provide a phony 3D illusion if a podcast is in stereo. One method to do this is to use a specifically made gadget like the Nomono Sound Capsule, which contains wireless microphones and a recording unit and can immediately capture spatial sounds.

But no extra equipment is needed. It’s also important to remember that, although Spatial Audio is only available through Apple products, Dolby Atmos is used in the background to create the 3D audio files. If you make your podcast in Atmos, it will play on Apple devices as well as any other device that can read those files. The listener can just listen in stereo if that is not the case.

One method to produce spatial audio is to edit your podcast with Apple’s Logic Pro, which many podcasters already use. Each participant’s recording may be moved about in a 3D virtual environment that seems to be a cube on the screen.