How Shrewsbury could be handed FA Cup lifeline in double attract amid fears they will be kicked out immediately after Covid outbreak

SHREWSBURY could be handed an FA Cup reprieve despite remaining not able to participate in their third spherical tie with Southampton.

But it will require them to stay clear of a route by way of the Huge 6 or Leicester in Monday’s unprecedented double draw.

Wembley’s Professional Sport Board will make a closing final decision on the League A single Shrews’ destiny ‘early up coming week’.

In the beginning, it appeared possible the Shropshire club would be booted out of the opposition with the fourth round scheduled for a fortnight away and fifth stage two-and-a-50 % weeks later on.

But FA chiefs are desperate to keep away from this kind of a hardline reaction to a problem effectively out of Shrewsbury’s control as the mutant wave of the virus rages up and down the country.

And it suggests there is continue to a likelihood Shrewsbury will be specified a second opportunity to set on the activity – while that will be identified on Monday night.

The FA declared before this week the up coming two rounds would be equally drawn, just one following the other, on Monday, throughout the BT Sport broadcast of Stockport’s clash with West Ham.

That makes certain the FA will know the route the winners of the postponed tie experience to get to the previous 8 of the cup.

And must the winners be drawn in opposition to none of the seven Leading League sides even now in European level of competition in the following round, and also prevent a prospective clash in the past 16, there could to be enough ‘wriggle room’ for rescheduling.

If Shrewsbury and Saints do occur out of the hat with one of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, the two Manchester giants or Tottenham, then Southampton seem selected to be handed a walkover.

That circumstance will allow long run rounds to be played as planned.

On the other hand, if the draw does maintain them aside from individuals sides, the 3rd spherical tie could be rescheduled for fourth spherical weekend.

The winners would then meet up with their fourth round opponents future thirty day period.

The subsequent activity would then be pushed back again right up until the conclusion of February, also performed midweek.