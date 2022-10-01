How Old Was Vicente Fernandez when He Died? Known Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández Passes Away at Age 81.

Vicente Fernández Gómez was a Mexican musician, songwriter, actor, and film producer who lived from 17 February 1940 until 12 December 2021. Vicente Fernández, known by the monikers “Chente” (short for Vicente), “El Charro de Huentitán,” “El Idol de México,” and “El Rey de la Msica Ranchera,” began his career as a busker and went on to become a cultural icon, releasing more than 100 albums and appearing in more than 30 films. He played rancheras and other traditional Mexican music.

Early Years

Vicente Fernández, the son of a rancher and a housewife, was born on February 17, 1940, in the town of Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco. He once recounted telling his mother that “when I grow up I’m going to be like them” when he was between the ages of 6 and 7 and going with her to see movies featuring Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete. After that, he developed a passion for music and was given a guitar when he was 8 years old. He learned to play the instrument at the same time that he started studying folk music.

Known Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández Passes Away at Age 81.

Vicente Fernández, a legendary and well-liked performer of traditional Mexican music, died on Sunday. He was the father of Alejandro Fernández and won nine Latin Grammys and three Grammys. He was 81.

Fernández was well-known for his ranchera-related classics like “El Rey” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” as well as his sophisticated mariachi attire and wide-brimmed sombreros.

Fans of his music came from a great distance away from Mexico. Due to the way they captured the love for home, songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Como Mexico no hay dos” were immensely popular among Mexican immigrant groups in the U.S.

Fernández’s family wrote on his official Instagram account, “It was an honor and tremendous pride to share with everyone a fantastic musical career and give everything to the public. “Thank you for continuing to cheer and sing,” was the response.

According to his relatives, Fernández, also known by the nickname “Chente,” passed away at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in the state of Jalisco. He had taken a bad fall in August and has been hospitalized ever since for that and other illnesses

Vicente Fernández, Aka “el Rey,” Is Buried in Texas.

The music of Vicente Fernández served as the soundtrack to our life for Mexican American families like mine. Fernández’s voice was just as important to gatherings as the food on the table, whether they were for birthdays, funerals, or any other occasion. He became a member of our family in that way.

Following a fall on his property in Jalisco, Mexico, that left Fernández, better known to his followers as “Chente,” with a spinal injury, dead on December 12 at the age of 81. As soon as word of his passing spread, millions of adoring tributes from followers across all generations appeared online, and Netflix decided to produce a documentary series on his life.

There is plenty of material for the filmmakers to use. Self-taught musician Fernández has his sights set on stardom. He was raised by ranchers and housewives just outside of Guadalajara and dropped out of school in the fifth grade to help his family with their cattle raising. After the death of ranchera icon Javier Sols in 1966, he began performing around town and eventually on the local radio. This was when he finally received his big break.