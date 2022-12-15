How Old Was Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place?

The American singer-actress-producer Selena Marie Gomez. Gomez got her start in the industry on the kids’ show Barney & Friends. She first came to public attention as a teen for her role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

If You Watched the First Episode of “wizards of Waverly Place,” About how Old Was Selena Gomez?

The Wizards of Waverly Place was Selena Gomez’s first big break when she was just a kid. She played the starring role of Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place when she was just 13 years old. In a quest for new talent, Disney was able to identify and recruit an engaging actress.

Selena was only 10 years old at the time. Gomez explained that the combination of her age and the nature of the show had turned her into a people pleaser. A few years later, at the age of 15, Selena became a household name after starring in a Disney television series.

Also: How Old Was Adam Sandler in Billy Madison?

Selena Gomez Said What?

According to what Selena Gomez revealed to InStyle in 2017 “Being in this profession at a time in life when you’re still trying to figure out who you are is, in my opinion, a very dysfunctional choice. It’s not something I urge you do, “insinuating that she doesn’t long for the days when she was a Disney princess.

In the same year, the actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had been bullied throughout her time at Disney. During the conversation, she remarked, “Whether it was other kids or adults, I was always being told what to do with my life.

This was true whether I was in a traditional school or attending the largest high school in the world, Disney Channel. I was completely befuddled by it all. For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out who I was meant to be.”

The actress further confessed to The New York Times, “Disney is a machine, and I’m grateful for it, but I feel like being part of that environment makes me seek the reaction from other films even more.” “Working since I was 7, being away from my family, moving from Texas to [Los Angeles], experiencing fame, being confused by what that means, trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you’re growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it,” Selena said in October 2019 on the Zach Sang Show, admitting that Disney robbed her of her childhood.

Also: How Old Was Granny on The Beverly Hillbillies?

Singer Selena Gomez Has Spoken Out About Her Experience Working With Disney

For her March 2021 Vogue cover, Selena discussed how Disney wanted her to be a role model and how that meant she had to present a spotless image at all times in order to keep her job. She continued by saying that Disney was very conscious of maintaining a wholesome image because so many children looked forward to her as an actor.

While employed by Disney, Selena had no personal space to call her own, and she eventually came to feel violated by this. In an interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she despised being followed by reporters from the time she was 15 years old.

In his own words, Gomez explained, “We were all new to this, and they wanted to say stuff to the paparazzi, but you can’t because that’s precisely what the paparazzi want.” As an afterthought, she continued, “When I was 15 I went to the beach with some relatives who were in town for the weekend and we spotted some mature men taking pictures of a girl who looked to be about 15 or 16 from a distance. That’s an awfully intrusive sensation.”

The actress shared another reason why working for Disney was a negative experience for her in a recent interview with Vogue. She also revealed that she had a fear of being typecast after first coming to prominence as a child star on Disney Channel and that the nagging thought that she will always be remembered as “the Disney girl” remained with her to this day.

As In: What’s Selena Gomez Up To Today?

Thankfully, Selena’s days of being a Disney princess are behind. In August of 2021, Selena met with reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour to discuss her show, Only Murders in the Building. Gomez drew parallels between her acting career and her time on Disney Channel.

It was her words, “It was when I was very young that I signed away my life to Disney, and I had no idea what I was doing. On set, I was just going about.”

Gomez admitted that, while filming Wizards of Waverly Place, she was still a child. When compared to Only Murders in the Building, it lacked the professionalism that she now enjoys.

As Selena put it, “what I’d say is the degree of intricacy of the content is the first reason why I wanted to do this.” The singer and actor continued by saying that she treated the set of Only Murders in the Building like a sponge, intending to absorb as much knowledge as possible from her fellow cast members.