How Old Was Hilary Mantel? Renowned Wolf Hall Author Passes Away at The Age of 70

Dame Hilary Mary Mantel, DBE, FRSL, was a British author who wrote historical fiction, memoirs, and short stories. She was born on July 6, 1952, and died on September 22, 2022. [3] Every Day is Mother’s Day, her debut book, was released in 1985. In the years that followed, she produced 12 novels, two collections of short stories, a memoir, and a large number of articles and essays.

Both her 2009 book Wolf Hall and its 2012 sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which is a fictitious portrayal of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power in the court of Henry VIII, were awarded the Booker Prize. The Mirror & the Light, the third book in the Cromwell trilogy, was nominated for the same award.

What Titles Has Hilary Mantel Authored?

Every Day is Mother’s Day, the first book in the Every Day is Mother’s Day series, was written by Dame Hilary in 1985. But after the 2009 publication of her book Wolf Hall, she gained further notoriety.

The novel, which won the Booker Prize, told a fictionalized narrative of Thomas Cromwell’s rise during Henry VIII’s rule. It was the first volume of a trilogy detailing the rise to power and eventual downfall of the Tudor monarch.

The follow-up, Bring Up The Bodies, was released in 2012 and also took home the prestigious Booker Prize, making Dame Hilary a two-time winner. The Mirror and the Light, the third and last novel in the Thomas Cromwell trilogy, was published in 2020.

It was the only book in the trilogy that did not get the Booker Prize, but it did receive the historical fiction category’s Walter Scott Prize in 2021. She also published a few anthologies of short stories, including The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher (2014), which contained the story with the same name.

Tributes to Dame Hilary Have Started to Pour In.

Dame Hilary’s longtime editor and former 4th Estate Publishing Director Nicholas Pearson said: “The news of Hilary’s death is sad to her friends and everyone who worked with her.”

By saying, “Only last month I sat with her on a bright afternoon in Devon, as she enthused eagerly about the new novel she had started,” he indicated she had been working on a new book.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that we won’t get to enjoy her words anymore. We do, however, possess a body of work that will be studied for ages. We ought to be appreciative of that. She will be missed, and Gerald, her husband, is in my thoughts.

He praised the writing of Dame Hilary and said: “Hilary had a unique outlook on the world; she picked it apart and explained how it works in both her current and historical books – every book an unforgettable weave of dazzling language, vivid characters, and astonishing insight. She appeared to be quite knowledgeable.

She received praise from critics for a very long time, but The Wolf Hall Trilogy gave her the wide readership she had long been due. Read her later works, but also her earlier ones, which are just as adventurous and strangely transporting. Hilary was a wonderful person who was always a big supporter of other writers. She was kind, generous, and loving. I like working with her.

It is impossible to overestimate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote in a tweet. She continued, “Her extraordinary collection of work culminated in her great Wolf Hall trilogy. Peace be with you. Publishers HarperCollins honored Dame Hilary by referring to her as “one of the best English novels of this century.”

They said, “Her well-known compositions are regarded as contemporary classics. Her absence will be felt deeply.

What Variations of Her Writing Are There?

Based on Wolf Hall and Bright Up The Bodies, BBC created a television series. Mark Rylance played Thomas Cromwell in the six-part drama, which also starred Damian Lewis as Henry VIII and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey.

The Royal Shakespeare Company performed Wolf Hall Parts One & Two, a two-part stage adaptation of the first two volumes of the trilogy. Mike Poulton transformed the books for the theatre.