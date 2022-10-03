How Old Was Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus? Sjp, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy Ages, Then & Now

The eagerly awaited Hocus Pocus sequel is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022. In the sequel to Hocus Pocus, which takes place nearly 30 years after the events of the original movie, three high school kids struggle to stop the wicked Sanderson sisters from exacting revenge.

In addition to many others, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all play significant roles in the movie. In the first Hocus Pocus, the three actresses also portrayed the main characters. While Jessica Parker is 57 and Najimy is 65 years old, Bette Midler is currently 76.

Then & Now, the Original Cast of Hocus Pocus

Midler, Bette

In the 1993 movie, Winnie Sanderson was portrayed by Bette Midler, and she will return in the much-awaited sequel. Of the three sisters, Winnie is thought to be the smartest. Fans of the movie have developed a cult following for Winnie’s persona.

Midler has played a number of iconic parts throughout the years in a variety of well-known shows and movies, including The Stepford Wives, Parental Guidance, and The Glorias. Grandma Addams’s voice can be heard in The Addams Family 2. Currently, Midler is known for being one of the most prestigious performers in American movies.

She will reprise her role as Winnie Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2. Age-wise, she is 76.

Second Sarah Jessica Parker

In the movie Hocus Pocus, Sarah Anderson was portrayed by actress Sarah Jessica Parker. The youngest of the three sisters, Sarah, is less intelligent than the other two.

Jessica Parker’s distinctive charm and sense of humor increase the appeal of the role. Aside from Hocus Pocus, Sarah Jessica Parker has acted in a number of well-known movies and television series, including Divorce, The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Sex and the City, and many others.

Her most recent appearance was in the title role of And Just Like That on HBO Max. The anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, will see Sarah Jessica Parker reprising her role as Sarah Anderson. Age 57 is Sarah’s.

Kathy Najimy, Third

In the 1993 movie, Kathy Najimy played the role of Mary Sanderson. The middle sister, Mary, is well known for her subtle rivalry with Sarah. Compared to her younger sister, she seems to be much sharper and more self-assured. Both viewers and critics were blown away by Najimy’s portrayal of the deliciously devious character at the time.

Following her role in Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy went on to star in a number of other movies and television shows, including Veronica’s Closet, The Wedding Planner, Rat Race, and Hope Floats.

She appeared in The Morning Show’s second season as a cast member, and she presently plays Mayor Jen and Helen Diggins in Duncanville. As Mary Sanderson, Kathy Najimy will return to Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Age 65 is Najimy’s.

What the Cast of Hocus Pocus Has Done Since the Film’s Release

There will be a noticeable age gap between the actors given the interval between sequels. Parker was the youngest at the time Hocus Pocus was released at 27, followed by Midler at 46 and Najimy at 35. Bette Midler is 76 years old, Sarah Jessica Parker is 56, and Kathy Najimy is 64. The Sanderson sisters didn’t age during the 300 years between their death and rebirth, but Hocus Pocus 2 shouldn’t suffer much from the actors’ ages being off. Hocus Pocus 2 will need a large portion of the original ensemble to return for the sequel to succeed, therefore Parker, Midler, and Najimy are a given for a franchise sequel.

The age changes for SJP, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in the sequel might go in a number of different directions. One possibility is that the three witches will once more be brought back to life by the Black Flame spell rather than any other charm, but because the movie hasn’t been released, there are theoretically other options as well. So, beyond what Hocus Pocus depicts, the Black Flame spell’s specifics have not been developed. There are many unanswered questions that give Hocus Pocus 2 the opportunity to explore, especially because Disney hasn’t produced a prequel to Hocus Pocus or any other work that focuses more on the Sanderson sisters. For instance, it’s never stated how old the Sanderson sisters were in 1693 or if they’ve ever had a previous life. Therefore, it has never been determined how the sisters might be impacted by a second or third reincarnation.

No matter how long passes between Hocus Pocus and its follow-up, seeing Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in their roles again will be a welcome sight. Given the cult status of Hocus Pocus and the release of the sequel on the expanding Disney+ platform, Hocus Pocus 2 has a lot of potential for success, depending on how it handles the returning Sanderson sisters. Disney would be prudent to seek additional Hocus Pocus material and should have no reason to steer clear of Parker, Midler, and Najimy if the sequel plays it well to the audience.