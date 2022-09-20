How Old Is Zalatoris? Prior to Corales Puntacana, Will Zalatoris Discusses how The Hiatus Improved His Golf Game.

American professional golfer William Patrick Zalatoris (born August 16, 1996) competes on the PGA Tour. On the Korn Ferry Tour, he won the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship. In his first appearance, he placed second at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

The Early Life and Parents of Will Zalatoris

You are sure to enjoy golf if your father played professionally while you were growing up. Zalatoris spent his formative years playing golf with his father at the California Golf Club. He began his career as a sportsman as a young guy by taking part in numerous junior events.

Zalatoris’ father must have given him part of his talent. He enjoyed great amateur success, which enabled him to transition to the professional world in 2018. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship in 2014, and in 2017, he joined the Walker Cup team after earning three points from four matches.

The career of Will Zalatoris

He was unable to obtain status in 2019 and eventually joined only in July of that year. Zalatoris earned full eligibility for 2020 by finishing the season with 60 points. Zalatoris had a wonderful year in 2020. At the TPC Colorado Championship, where he tied for sixth place and earned his first top 10 finish in his career, he earned his first significant victory. He then qualified for the US Open at Winged Foot.

Amazingly, Zalatoris finished second in the PGA Championship and won the Masters Tournament in 2021, earning him the honor of Rookie of the Year for the 2020–21 season. Zalatoris is doing extremely well for himself as a novice, and we have no doubt that he will continue to inspire great pride in himself, his followers, and his family.

Will Zalatoris’s Golfing Career and Net Worth

In 2018, Zalatoris made his professional golf debut. He was expected to give his all, yet he was unable to. Even in the second round of Korn Ferry Tour Q School, he did not participate. Even after that, Will didn’t give up, and in the LECOM Health Challenge, he tied for third place.

After that, he obtained membership for the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. In the regular season, he played at his peak, finishing with 60 points. In 2020, the player with the strong form debuted and attained full status.

In July 2020, Will earned his first professional triumph by taking home the TPC Colorado Championship. On the list of Korn Ferry Tour points, the triumph propelled him to the top spot. In fact, he earned a spot in the U. S. Open, which was played at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Zalatoris placed sixth at the U. S. Open. It was his first-ever top-10 result in a championship tournament of any significance. He then finished eighth when competing in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Will is currently taking part in the 2021 Masters Competition. He appears to be placing second in the competition’s final standings. He trails Hideki Matsuyama, the top golfer, by four points.

Will Zalatoris: Communications on Social Media

Zalatoris posts updates about his life and collaboration deals on his Instagram account, where he is more active. He recently announced to his followers his engagement to his lovely fiancée, Caitlyn, as well as any other success he has in life!

If you’re a fan of Zalatoris, follow him on social media to get the most recent and accurate updates on his personal and professional life.

Will Zalatoris: Summarizing

He presently lives in Dallas, Texas, with Caitlyn Seller, who is his fiancée. She holds a marketing master’s degree and was formerly a psychology student.

Zalatoris is a rising golf player who still has a long way to go. As he is an active user and will undoubtedly update his fans on his activities, keep an eye out for his game and stay up to date by following him on his social media accounts!