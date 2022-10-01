How Old Is Winifred Sanderson? Everything You Need to Know About Winifred Sanderson

Never inquire about a woman’s age. Even so, it seems sensible to question how old the Disney movie’s original cast members are. The Sanderson Sisters worked some magic in Salem, Massachusetts, in the 1600s. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary wake up once more in 1993, eager to stir some mischief. These Hocus Pocus witches are how old? Here is what we do know about the beloved Halloween film.

Winifred Sanderson How Old?

According to Hocus Pocus 2, Winifred turned sixteen in 1653. Technically, since their execution in 1693, they haven’t aged. The Sanderson Sisters, on the other hand, are older than three hundred years old during the time of the events of Hocus Pocus.

Ages of The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus (1993)

The opening scene of Hocus Pocus takes place on October 31, 1693, when Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who were greying and struggling with extreme old age, made the decision to make the Life Potion in an effort to turn back the hands of time and live on. The Sandersons were successful in regaining their youth, but after killing a number of youngsters in the neighborhood, they were apprehended and given the death penalty—after all, this was in the midst of Salem’s witch hunts.

Given that they were already very experienced in casting spells, making potions, and getting away with kidnapping children all over town, it’s believable that the Sanderson Sisters were already hundreds of years old in 1693 and consequently in 1993 as well. However, it’s unknown how old they were in 1693 and how many times they had used the Life Potion, so they could have already been hundreds of years old by the time they turned Thackery Binx into a cat.

Beginning with A Flashback to The 1600s, Hocus Pocus

Simply said, it’s just hocus pocus. Kenny Ortega was the director of this Disney original film, which debuted in 1993. Since then, many fans have adopted it as a tradition each Halloween, enjoying everything from Dani’s cat to Bette Midler’s song “I Put A Spell On You.”

The actress who played Dani Dennison, Thora Birch, called it “very fantastic” that “Hocus Pocus” had found a place in that universe where it could not be separated from Halloween. I’m astonished but also grateful and humbled to be a part of something like that. Perhaps more than any other movie I worked on, I had the most fun making that one.

Some fans are now curious about the ages of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. The history of Hocus Pocus truly started in Salem during the witch trials of the 1600s. The Sanderson Sisters, who are now greying and stooped with age, “decide to create the Life Potion in 1693, which will steal the life energy of a child to restore their own youth and vitality,” according to Disney Fandom.

The Sanderson Sisters from “hocus Pocus” Have Been Around for A Very Long Time.

Do the Sanderson Sisters age if they have been dormant for more than three hundred years? From the time they were “dead” in 1693 until a virgin lighted the Black Flame Candle in 1993, centuries elapsed. Technically, since their execution in 1693, they haven’t aged. The Sanderson Sisters, on the other hand, are older than three hundred years old during the time of the events of Hocus Pocus.

The Sanderson Sister, who has aged another 25 years, can be seen in Walt Disney World if you go in October. The three women who play the roles of the quirky, attractive stars of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

Will Netflix Include “Hocus Pocus” This Halloween?

Fans of Hocus Pocus will be happy to hear some excellent news. This Disney film will be shown on various evenings throughout October thanks to Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween.” The Nightmare Before Christmas, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Haunted Mansion, and Hotel Transylvania are some of the other movies that may be seen on this television network.

The majority of Disney-related material will depart other streaming platforms in the coming months due to Disney Plus. This contains Coco, The Princess and the Frog, and Mickey’s House of Villains Halloween special. However, this new subscription service might provide films like Twitches and Hocus Pocus.