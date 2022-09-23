How Old Is Venus Williams? Net Worth, Age, Height, and Latest Updates

Venus Ebony Starr Williams[2] is an American tennis player who was born on June 17, 1980. Williams, a former No. 1 in both singles and doubles, has won seven Grand Slam singles championships, including two at the US Open and five at Wimbledon. She is largely recognized as one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.

Venus Williams’ parents, Oracene Price and Richard Williams, also taught her younger sister, Serena Williams. She became a professional in 1994, and at the 1997 US Open, she made it to her first major final. Williams won the Wimbledon and US Open championships in 2000 and 2001, and she also won the Olympic singles gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Games. On February 25, 2002, she became the second woman ever and the first African American woman to hold the No. 1 singles position, after only Althea Gibson.

Between 2002 and 2003, she made it to four straight major finals but fell to Serena each time. After that, she experienced injuries and only achieved one major victory between 2003 and 2006. When Williams won Wimbledon in 2007, she started to regain her form (a feat she repeated the following year). She regained the No. 2 singles ranking in the world in 2010, but injuries struck once more. She steadily regained form beginning in 2014, which culminated in two major final appearances at the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon.

How Tall Is Venus Williams?

The multimillionaire stands 6 feet 1 inch, or 185 centimeters, tall. According to reports, Venus Williams will weigh 163 pounds (74 kilograms) in 2022.

Venus Williams, Does She Have a Husband?

We can answer questions from fans who want to know the player’s marital status. Venus’ first relationship began in 2007 with golfer Hank Kuehne, but it ended in 2010. Later in 2012, she met Elio Pis, a model from Cuba.

Will Venus Williams Compete in The 2022 Us Open?

After taking a year off, Venus followed in the footsteps of her sister Serena and returned to competitive tennis in 2022. However, Venus’ return to tennis at the US Open resulted in a first-round loss in straight sets to Alison Van Uytvanck. Venus has won the US Open twice, in 2000 and 2001; nonetheless, this was her first Grand Slam match of 2022.

Williams hasn’t stepped foot on a tennis court in a match since August 2021 due to a leg injury, prompting concerns about her future in the sport. However, she and Jamie Murray of Great Britain competed in the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The 42-year-old broke the record for most Grand Slam appearances with 90 at Wimbledon last year, but she has long battled a slew of bothersome injuries, leading many to question her fitness. After the competition, Serena will retire from the sport, so she will team up with her sister for one final time.

They will compete against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their first doubles match since the 2018 French Open. The Williams sisters won the 2012 Wimbledon doubles championship by defeating Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova.

Venus Williams Has Won how Many Grand Slams?

Over the course of her lengthy career, Williams has won seven Grand Slam tournaments. Her most recent major victory came at Wimbledon in 2008 when she defeated Serena in the final in straight sets. She confirmed her position as a dominant force in the sport by winning the women’s singles title at Wimbledon for the third time in four years.

How Has Venus Williams Fared in Matches with Serena?

Venus and Serena have competed against one another 31 times in professional events, with Serena taking 19 of the victories to Venus’s 12. The two sisters last faced off at a major tournament at the 2018 US Open, in which Serena won 6-1, 6-2. Their most recent encounter took place at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky in 2020, which Serena won in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nine Grand Slam finals between the two sisters have taken place, with Venus winning the first one in the 2001 US Open. This was followed by an all-Williams finals series in 2002, with Serena winning all three matches at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

What Is the History of Venus Williams’ Injuries?

Williams had a challenging time between 2003 and 2006 because of her injury issues. These issues persisted over a few of seasons, and in the second part of 2003, an abdominal injury prevented her from playing. The American then experienced wrist pain in the beginning of 2006, which affected her ability to compete at the Grand Slams that year.

Williams has also struggled with the uncommon autoimmune condition Sjögren’s syndrome, which affects more than 4 million people in the USA, since 2004. For athletes, symptoms like weariness, aches and pains, dry mouth and eyes, and major muscular injuries are not desirable.