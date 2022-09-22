How Old Is Vanna White? Net Worth, Age, Kids, Wife, Weight 2022

Vanna White is an American TV host, actress, philanthropist, and presenter. She is well-known for hosting and spinning the letters on the well-liked American TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” One of the wealthiest TV hosts in America, Vanna White has a net worth of over $70 million.

Early Life and Biography of Vanna White

On February 18, 1957, Vanna Marie Rosich, the daughter of Miguel Angel Rosich and Joan Marie Rosich, was born in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After her mother’s second marriage to Herbert Stackley White Jr., she took on his last name as her own.

After her mother’s second marriage to Herbert Stackley White Jr., she took on his last name as her own. She enrolled in the Atlanta School of Fashion after graduating from high school and began modeling. In 1978, she competed in the Miss Georgia beauty contest.

Age, Height, and Weight of Vanna White

Vanna White, who was born on February 18, 1957, will be 63 years old on January 24, 2021. She weighs 58 kilograms and stands 1.67 meters tall.

Parents and Childhood of Vanna White

Vanna Marie Rosich is Vanna White’s full name. She was born on February 18, 1975, to Joan Marie Nicholas (her mother) and Miguel Angel Rosich in Horry County, South Carolina, close to North Myrtle Beach (father). As of 2022, the TV host is 65 years old.

When Vanna White was a baby, her parents got divorced. Her mother and stepfather, the former real estate broker Herbert Stackley White Jr., raised her. After being legally adopted by her stepfather at the age of three, she assumed his last name, “White.” At the age of 12, she supposedly realized for the first time that he wasn’t her biological father.

In April 2022, Vanna White sadly lost her stepfather. In 1980, her mother passed away from ovarian cancer. White shared the sad news of her stepdad’s passing in a touching message, noting that he passed away quietly. Her younger brother, Herbert White, is said to exist.

Career and Education of Vanna White

After moving to Atlanta, Georgia, after finishing high school, Vanna White enrolled in the Atlanta School of Fashion and Design. Before making an appearance on television in 1980, she competed in the Miss Georgia USA beauty competition in 1978.

The TV personality made her debut on a TV game show in June 1980 when she participated as one of the first four participants in an edition of “The Price is Right.” She starred in a movie that year, but it wasn’t released until ten years later, in 1990, under the name “Gypsy Angels.”

In 1987, Vanna White published her autobiography, “Vanna Speaks.” In December 1982, she and Pat Sajak took over as hosts of “Wheel of Fortune” after Susan Stafford resigned in October of that same year. Vanna White has become well-liked among viewers of “Wheel of Fortune,” who laud her charm and personality.

She even received recognition as the most frequent clapper on television in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1992, with an average of 720 claps per show, 660 claps per episode, and more than 28,000 claps per season. In April 2006, she was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, she had the chance to present the show by herself because Sajak was admitted to the hospital for urgent surgery. Vanna has had guest appearances in a number of other movies and TV episodes, including “Simon and Simon,” “Full House,” “Goddess of Love,” and “Double Dragons.” She also participated as a voice actor in the 1990s TV shows “The Real Story of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “Captain Planet and The Planeteers.”

Vanna White: “wife, Are They Wed?

White wed George Santo Pietro, the owner of a restaurant, in December of 1990. In a Wheel of Fortune show where “Vanna’s pregnant” was the solution to a riddle, White disclosed her pregnancy in September 1992. Shortly after the episode was recorded, she miscarried. The divorce was finalized in November 2002.

In the 1980s, she dated Playgirl centerfold and former Chippendales dancer turned actor John Gibson; the two eventually became engaged. Gibson perished in a plane accident in 1986. Businessman Michael Kaye, senior partner of a sizable leveraged buyout fund situated in southern California, and White were engaged from 2004 to 2006. They never got married.