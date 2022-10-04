How Old Is Trina? Age, Height, Weight, Education, Career, Personal Life

Rapper Trina, whose real name is Katrina Laverne Taylor and who was born on December 3rd, 1978, is an American. She became well-known in 1998 when she appeared on Trick Daddy’s hit “Nann Nigga.”

According to XXL, Trina is “the most consistent female rapper of all time.” Her song “Pull Over” was voted No. 27 on Complex’s list of the Top 50 Best Rap Songs by Women of 2013. Trina was listed as one of Billboard’s “31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop” in 2014.

Early Year

Trina was born in Miami, Florida, on December 3, 1978. Katrina Laverne Taylor is her real name, although Trina is the one she is more often known by. Her father was Dominican and her mother was from the Bahamas, but they got divorced when she was a young child.

On Pembroke Isle, in Liberty City, she had formerly lived. Before she became a rapper, she worked as a real estate broker. Willebrand bain Junior, also known as gonk, was her famous rapper brother. When he was 19 years old, her younger brother was murdered.

Height, Age, and Weight

Trina’s age, height, and weight in 2022 are all unknowable. Trina was born on December 3, 1978, which makes her 43 years old as of today, April 12, 2022. Despite being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 157 centimeters long, she only weighs about 130.073 pounds and 59 kilograms. Her hair is black, and her eyes are dark brown.

Education

Trina was a student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School when she started writing rap lyrics that caught the attention of Miami rapper Trick Daddy, who approached her and included her in a song in 1998. She completed high school in 1992.

Individual Life

Numerous relationships with well-known musicians have been formed by Trina, including one with Lil Wayne. In one of the interviews, she attested to their engagement and impending nuptials. Even though he had a tattoo of her on his finger, she has Lil Wayne’s name inked on her wrist

Trina’s pregnancy with Lil Wayne’s child was also confirmed, however, she miscarried. They dated for two years, on and off, and eventually broke up in 2007. Later, she started a relationship with basketball player Kenyon Martin, although it lasted only two years. Currently, she is seeing Raymond Taylor. The Diamond Doll Foundation was started by Trina to help young girls lead better lives.

A Career in The Profession

When rapper Trick Daddy approached Trina for a song called Nann Nagga, it marked the beginning of Trina’s career. That song continued to grow in popularity and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her debut album, which was released in 2008, was then put into production. She even signed a contract with Diamond Princess Records in 2000, and throughout her career, she has performed many songs, including most of our super superhits. She has been shortlisted for many awards, some of which she has also taken home. After achieving huge fame and success with her debut song, Nana nigga, she was signed by slip n slide records, and she later published her debut album.

Da Baddest Bit, her debut album, was a huge hit and peaked at number 33 on the UK Billboard list. It spent nearly 39 weeks in that position on the UK Billboard 200 rankings.

The album later received RIAA certification and was listed as the 11th best R&B hip-hop album. She also produced albums like Diamond Princess and Glamorest Life, which debuted at the top of both the hip-hop and trap album charts. Amazing, The One, and Still da Baddest are a few other well-known albums.

Individual Life

Verses Taylor, her mother, passed away in September 2019 at the age of 62 following a fight with cancer. Wilbrent Jr., her brother, tragically, was killed in 2013. Between 2005 and 2007, rappers Lil Wayne and Trina had sporadic relationships. Trina miscarried during the little time they were engaged, as well. They had identical tattoos of each other’s names even after they parted ways. She dated NBA player Kenyon Martin from 2007 to 2010. She dated French Montana, a rapper, from 2012 to 2014. Trina started dating musician Raymond Taylor in 2017. The couple declared their engagement in September 2021.