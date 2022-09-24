How Old Is Tiafoe? Age, Net Worth, Height, Family and More

Frances Tiafoe Jr. is an American professional tennis player who was born on January 20, 1998 (/tifo/ tee-AH-for). As of September 12, 2022, Tiafoe was rated as high as No. 19 in the world in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and No. 160 in the world in doubles as of November 1, 2021. At the 2018 Delray Beach Open, Tiafoe won his first and only ATP title, making him the youngest American to do so since Andy Roddick in 2002.

Tiafoe, a USTA regional training facility in College Park, Maryland, where his father was as head of maintenance, was reared there as the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone. He was widely regarded as having a strong chance to become one of the next American tennis stars because of his exceptional background and achievements as a youth. Tiafoe was the tournament’s youngest-ever boys’ singles champion in 2013, winning the Orange Bowl at the age of 15. Since Michael Chang in 1989, he entered the French Open main draw at the age of 17, making him the nation’s youngest player. He won the US Junior National Championship while still a youngster, and he also had success on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he made it to nine finals and took home four titles.

What is Frances Tiafoe’s age?

On January 20, 1998, Frances Tiafoe was born in Hyattsville, Maryland. Aquarius is Tiafoe’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers. In 2015, Tiafoe made his tennis debut as a professional. In reality, Tiafoe participated in the French and US Opens’ main draws during his first season.

What Is Frances Tiafoe’s Height?

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe is described as being 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Tiafoe is a bright tennis star on the rise and one of the younger Americans. He hasn’t yet accepted the challenge, though.

Frances Tiafoe’s Net Worth Is How Much?

Frances Tiafoe’s seven-year professional tennis career has netted him $6,878,350 in prize money, according to the website of the Association of Tennis Professionals. The American player’s net worth, therefore, ranges from $6 million to $6.2 million

An American Tennis Player May Succeed Andy Roddick at The Us Open.

The 24-year-old tennis pro is from Hyattsville, Maryland, and has a unique connection to the Citi Open because of his upbringing in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. He first encountered the sport there, when he developed an admiration for Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion.

Constant Tiafoe and Alpina Kamara, Tiafoe’s parents, fled Sierra Leone’s civil conflict in the 1990s and immigrated to the United States. Franklin, his identical twin, and Frances were both born in 1998.

When their father worked as a day worker in 1999 in College Park, Maryland, building the Junior Tennis Champions Center, the Tiafoe twins were destined to play the sport. Constant was given an office space to live in and was appointed as the JTCC’s on-site caretaker. While their mother worked night shifts as a nurse, Frances and Franklin spent five days a week here playing tennis on the courts.

Similar to the lengths Richard Williams went to with his daughters Venus and Serena Williams, the Tiafoe twins’ parents started training them at age five in order to give them the best chance to play the game imaginable. Frances was put on a path to being discovered by Misha Kouznetsov, his eventual coach, thanks to the love and encouragement of his family. Tiafoe was trained by Kouznetsov at the USTA National Training Center in Boca Raton, Florida, during his childhood and adolescence.

The Value of Frances Tiafoe’s Assets Is Increasing.

Frances had earnings of more than $6 million prior to the U.S. Open, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and she currently has a net worth of $3 million. As a professional tennis player, Frances’s work is clearly reflected in this figure.

Frances’s wealth will increase as his notoriety rises. After all, numerous brand alliances with prestigious athletic brands are in the works. And if the Maryland native makes it to the competition’s finals and prevails, we can anticipate a further increase in his net worth.