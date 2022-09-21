How Old Is Therese Coffey? The New Secretary of Health and Social Services, Who?

Thérèse Anne Coffey, a British politician, was born on November 18, 1971. Since September 6, 2022, she has served as the UK’s deputy prime minister and secretary of state for health and social care. [1] She formerly held the position of Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from 2019 to 2022. She is a member of the Conservative Party. Coffey has served as Suffolk Coastal’s Member of Parliament (MP) since 2010.

Coffey served as the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs’ Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State under Prime Minister Theresa May from 2016 to 2019, and then under Prime Minister Boris Johnson from July to September 2019. Coffey was named Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in September 2019 following Amber Rudd’s resignation from Johnson’s Cabinet. After Johnson’s resignation in 2022, Coffey backed Liz Truss’ campaign for Conservative Party leader. Coffey was named Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care after Truss was named Prime Minister.

Thérèse Coffey: Who Is She?

Since 2010, Therese Coffey has represented Suffolk Coastal as a member of parliament for the Tories. She was chosen by Boris Johnson to be the Work and Pensions Secretary in 2019.

She tweeted a picture of herself and the current prime minister, Liz Truss, outside 10 Downing Street as she announced her appointment to the position. Coffey, who has remained a devoted friend of Truss, was chosen to join the Cabinet in September 2022.

She was raised in Liverpool after being born on November 18, 1971, in Billinge, Lancashire. Prior to receiving a Ph.D. in chemistry from University College London, she attended Somerville College at Oxford University.

She held positions with the BBC and Mars Corporation before entering politics. In 2005, Coffey ran for office in Wrexham as a Conservative but finished third. With 46.4% of the vote in Suffolk Coastal in 2010, she was elected. Coffey is unmarried, childless, and is thought to be overly focused on her work by her coworkers.

Thérèse Coffey Was Appointed Deputy Prime Minister at What Point?

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, newly elected Prime Minister Truss appointed Coffey, a trusted ally, as her Health Secretary and deputy. Following the announcement of the results of the Conservative leadership election on Monday, September 5, 2022, Truss started selecting the members of her Cabinet.

After she delivered her first statement as prime minister on September 6, 2022, information about her Cabinet change started to surface. Shortly after Truss’ speech, the official 10 Downing Street Twitter account started tweeting about her Cabinet appointments.

Coffey was named the new Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister in their first tweet at 7 p.m.

What Other Parliamentary Jobs Has Thérèse Coffey Held?

When Coffey was elected to office in 2010, she became the first female representative for Suffolk Coastal. She served as the Commons’ deputy leader before Theresa May named her the environment minister.

She first served on the Culture, Olympics, Media, and Sports Committee after being elected to the House of Representatives. Between 2019 and 2022, she was the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.