How Old Is Steve Martin? Age, Early Years, Private Life, Honors and Awards

Stephen Glenn Martin, an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician, was born on August 14, 1945. He has received an Honorary Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and five Grammy Awards. Additionally, his 2016 musical Bright Star received two Tony Award nominations.

He has won a number of awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Martin came in at number six on Comedy Central’s list of the top 100 stand-up comedians of 2004. He was ranked as one of the top actors who were never nominated for an Academy Award by The Guardian.

Early Years:

On August 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas, Stephen Glenn Martin became Steve Martin. In Inglewood and Garden Grove, California, he was raised by his mother Mary, father Glenn (a real estate dealer), and sister Melinda. Steve worked as a guidebook salesman at Disneyland from 1955 to 1958 while attending Garden Grove High School and cheerleading there.

He started working at the magic shop in Fantasyland in 1960 after spending time there when visiting Disneyland’s Main Street Magic shop. Martin started performing music, magic, and comedy at Knott’s Berry Farm when he was 18 years old. He studied poetry and drama at Santa Ana College after finishing high school before transferring to UCLA in 1967 to pursue theatre. Steve performed at neighborhood clubs while he was in college and left UCLA at the age of 21.

When Was Steve Martin Born?

Private Life:

Steve and Bernadette Peters started dating in 1977 and were together for four years. Martin based Peters on when he created the character of Marie in “The Jerk,” and they also co-starred in “Pennies from Heaven.” From 1986 to 1994, Steve was married to the actress Victoria Tennant. In 2007, he wed the writer Anne Stringfield. At the age of 67, Steve became a father for the first time when he and Anne welcomed a daughter in December 2012.

28 pieces from Martin’s collection were on show as part of an exhibition at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in 2001. Martin began collecting art in the late 1960s. Edward Hopper’s “Hotel Window,” one of the paintings from his collection, sold for $26.8 million to Sotheby’s in 2006.

Honors and Awards:

Steve has received numerous honors for his work, including a Kennedy Center Honor, a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two People’s Choice Awards, two Writers Guild of America awards, five Grammy Awards, and an Emmy (1969). (2007). He also won lifetime achievement honors from the American Comedy Awards in 2000, the American Film Institute in 2015, and the Las Vegas Film Critics Society, in addition to an honorary Academy Award in 2004. (2010). On Comedy Central’s 2004 list of the top 100 stand-up comedians, Martin was listed at number six. In 2011, the International Bluegrass Music Association recognized Martin Entertainer of the Year.

Actual Estate

Steve purchased a Beverly Hills property with four bedrooms for $995,000 in 1997; in 2019, he sold the house (which is located on the same lot as his primary residence) for $2.22 million. In 2013, he listed his St. Barts villa for $11 million, and in 2015, it was sold for an undisclosed sum.