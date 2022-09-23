How Old Is Sheri Nicole? Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Family & More

American social media influencer Sheri Nicole Easterling is well-known for being a celebrity mommy, a fashion influencer, and for her funny TikTok videos. She is the mother of Addison Easterling, also known as Addison Rae, a popular TikTok user. Sheri presently has over 14 million TikTok followers, over 1.1 million Instagram followers, and 336k Twitter followers.

She first appeared in her daughter’s TikTok videos, who was already a well-known TikTok celebrity. Fans demanded more of Sheri once she started to feature in Addison’s videos. Her attractiveness and charisma also contributed to her success in attracting viewers.

Sheri also became a fashion sensation and started her own TikTok account to delight the public. She would include her kid and ex-husband in her comedy videos and lip-sync performances on TikTok, which helped her build a sizable fan base on the platform. Her already enormous fan base has grown in part because to her Instagram posts from her vacations. Sheri and her daughter are currently represented by a well-known talent agency.

Sheri Nicole Salary

$ 2,000,000

Sheri Nicole, also known as Sheri Nicole Easterling, is a TikTok celebrity and social media star from the United States. Sheri Nicole has a $2 million net worth as of 2022. Her social media platforms served as a platform for brand collaboration and ads, increasing her net worth. Her most well-known TikTok videos feature dancing and lip-syncing, and she goes by the pseudonym @sherinicole.

She is also well known for being Addison Ray’s mother, a well-known TikTok celebrity. She has a very large following on her family’s Livin the Lopez Life YouTube channel in addition to her personal TikTok account.

Career

Sheri Nicole first gained notoriety on social media. After starting her Instagram account, where she also displayed her talent, she began posting her entertaining dancing and lip-syncing videos to her TikTok account.

She has also been highlighted on her family’s Livin the Lopez Life YouTube channel, where they post a variety of fascinating and entertaining videos. She recently secured a contract for the 2020 season with the talent agency WME. Additionally, she created the dancing routines for her daughter’s next film, Spy Cat.

Along with running a clothing line with her daughter Addison Rae Easterling, she also makes appearances in a few of her daughter’s TikTok videos.

Physical Qualities

Sheri Nicole is a stunning and sexy woman with a lovely and alluring attitude. She is approximately 55 kg in weight and 5 feet 7 inches tall. She has an outstanding figure with a well-sculpted body.

Information and Facts

Sheri Nicole enjoys spending her free time playing with her pet cats and dogs, reading fiction, making content for TikTok videos, and traveling.

She has a sizable fan base across all of her social media platforms. On TikTok, she has more than 7 million fans, and on Instagram, she has more than 1.2 million fans.

Relationships and Affairs

The popular “TikTok” personality Monty Lopez, who is married to Sheri Nicole, is also a celebrity. Sheri has both appeared in and featured Monty in a number of his “TikTok” videos.