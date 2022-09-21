Arina Sergeyevna Sobolenko, also known as Aryna Siarhiejena Sabalenka (Belarusian: рна реена ааленка; Russian: рина ереевна oоленко, born 5 May 1998), is a professional tennis player from Belarus. The Women’s Tennis Association has ranked her as high as No. 2 in the world in singles and No. 1 in the world in doubles (WTA). Together with Elise Mertens, Sabalenka has won two Grand Slam doubles championships in the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. Ten of her 16 career victories have been in singles play, while six have been in doubles.

Sabalenka had a modest level of fame up until 2017, when she and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who were both below the top 75 at the time, helped the Belarus Fed Cup team to a runner-up result. She started to see more success on the WTA Tour after the 2017 Fed Cup, making it to four finals and earning eight top 10 triumphs in 2018. With three victories in China in 2019, Sabalenka maintained her dominance in the singles division. Her three victories in China included the WTA Elite Trophy at the year’s end and a successful defense of her Wuhan Open title at the Premier 5 level.

She concluded the singles season at No. 11 in the world in both 2018 and 2019. In 2019, Sabalenka also started consistently playing doubles. She won the Miami Open and Indian Wells Open Premier Mandatory competitions in March, completing the Sunshine Double with Mertens as her partner. She initially qualified for the WTA Finals after winning the doubles competition at the US Open later in the year. The Wimbledon Championships and the 2021 US Open saw Sabalenka achieve her greatest singles finishes at Grand Slam competitions, as both events saw her go to the semifinals.

Career Advancement and Success

Sabalenka competed in her first ITF circuit event in 2012, and in 2015 she won three singles championships and one double win. She made headlines in the tennis world in 2017 when she led the Belarusian team to the Fed Cup final. Despite losing to the United States team in the championship match, Sabalenka and teammate Aliaksandra Sasnovich were praised for making it to the finals, which were held in their own nation, despite not being among the top 75 female tennis players at the time. Since then, Sabalenka has risen to a career-high singles ranking of nine in February of this year. The 2018 Wuhan Open is the most notable of her three WTA victories. Sabalenka has also achieved unexpected victory over top competitors like former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

When Was Aryna Sabalenka Born?

The future of Aryna Sabalenka and women’s tennis looks promising. The Belarusian is 24 years old and was born on May 5, 1998, in Minsk, Belarus.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Height in Metres?

Due to her height—1.82 meters or 6 feet 0 inches—Aryna Sabalenka is able to be quite dominant on the field and has little trouble battling to reach balls.

What Place Does Aryna Sabalenka Hold in The Rankings?

Thanks to her success in singles and doubles over the past few years, the Belarusian has developed quickly. Despite winning the 2021 Australia Open, she is now ranked 337th in the second one, while she is currently ranked 6th overall in the first one.

How Much Money Is Aryna Sabalenka Worth?

Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth has lately increased as a result of her placement in the sixth position and her strong performance over the past few years. She will receive $10,683,065 in prize money through 2022, according to WTA Tennis.

Aryna Sabalenka Is She Wed?

Aryna Sabalenka has recently been concentrating a lot on her tennis profession, which leaves her with little free time to consider marriage. Konstantin Koltsov, a hockey player from Belarus, and she are presently dating; they are apparently considering getting engaged shortly.

On-Court Successes