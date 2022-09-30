How Old Is Robert Deniro? Age, Early Years, Wife, Family & Many More Updates

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr., born August 17, 1943, is an American actor and producer. His pronunciation in Italian is [de niro]. He has received numerous honors, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. He is best recognized for his nine projects with director Martin Scorsese. De Niro was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in 2009, and in 2016, U.S. President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

What Is Robert De Niro’s Age?

The day of his birth was August 17, 1943. The age of Robert de Niro is 79.\

Read More: How Old Is Chante Moore? Age, Height, Husband, Family, Career and Many More

Early Years

De Niro was born in New York City on August 14, 1943. His parents were both painters. His father Robert De Niro Sr. was an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor, and his mother Virginia Admiral was a painter. De Niro was raised by his mother in Greenwich Village after his parents separated when he was three years old.

Robert made his stage debut at the age of 10 in the school performance of “The Wizard of Oz” as the cowardly lion. The acting bug was thus discovered. He left school at the age of 16 to pursue his acting goals. Legendary instructors Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg taught De Niro how to dance. De Niro received his first movie part in Brian De Palma’s “The Wedding Party” when he was 20 years old. Later, the two would work together once more on the film “Hi Mom.”

Read More: How Old Is Slash? Age, Height, Weight, Family, Wiki & More

Individual Life

Currently residing in New York, De Niro is dedicated to developing the TriBeca neighborhood. He has contributed his time and money to TriBeca productions, the TriBeca grill, and the TriBeca film festival.

He wed Grace Hightower in 1997. A year later, the two would give birth to a son named Elliott. De Niro also has a son named Raphael from his first marriage to Dianne Abbott, in addition to Elliot. He took in Drena, Abbott’s daughter from a previous union, as his own. In addition, he has identical twin sons who were born via in vitro fertilization from a surrogate mother.

Read More: How Old Is Daenerys in Season 1? Exactly how Old Are the Game of Thrones Characters?

De Niro Has Appeared in More than 100 Movies

De Niro’s career, which began in 1965 and is still going strong today, has built up an amazing 120 acting credits, according to IMDb. De Niro has 35 producing credits in addition to his acting accomplishments.

De Niro is most remembered for his performances as Jake La Motta in Martin Scorsese’s 1980 sports drama “Raging Bull” and Max Cady in 1991’s suspense thriller “Cape Fear.” Additionally, he has performed in less noteworthy roles like Jack Byrnes in “Meet the Fockers” and Dick Kelly in the 2016 comedy “Dirty Grandpa.”

The seasoned actor is still working on a number of pre-and post-production projects. De Niro most recently appeared as Murray Franklin in the thriller “Joker,” which is about Batman’s adversary, or as Frank Sheeran in “The Irishman,” another Martin Scorsese production.

Read More: How Old Is Eric Idle? Age, Net Worth, Height, Wife, Movies 2022

De Niro received abuse for his age

During The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, comedienne Nikki Glaser entered the stage and cracked a few jokes of her own. Possibly as a result of white guys telling her to, she appeared especially thrilled to be in De Niro’s company. It’s Robert De Niro here! Glaser started. Alf-like in appearance.

The crowd started to applaud young Glaser as she pursued the well-known actor while wearing a stylish, pale pink, one-shoulder dress. Glaser said, “At this point, you’re basically turning into an elbow.” “What am I talking about… even roasting you feels strange. And by this stage, I mean the last one of your life, I can’t even believe I got to share it with you tonight, Robert De Niro.

Glaser shook her head and stated that she didn’t feel great about “any of this” as the audience laughed and De Niro sat still in his seat. My God, Robert De Niro! “Raging Bull,” “Cape Fear,” and “Goodfellas” come to mind. I haven’t seen any of these movies before. Never,” said Glaser. But I admire you. You have my utmost respect because white males tell me to. So I do.”