How Old Is Rita Moreno? Age, Net Worth, Husband, & Biography

Rita Moreno, a Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer was born Rosa Dolores Alvero Marcano on December 11, 1931. With a distinguished career spanning more than seven decades in the entertainment business, she is known for her work in a variety of film, television, and theatre ventures. She is one of the final living actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

She has been in supporting roles in a number of well-known musical movies, including Singin’ in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956), and the West Side Story film adaptations from 1961 and 2021. Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994), and the cult classic Slums of Beverly Hills are among her other significant productions (1998).

She was also a television actress best remembered for her roles in the HBO series Oz and the children’s television series The Electric Company (1971–1977). (1997–2003). From 1994 to 1999, she performed the title character in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? She has received praise for her performances in the revival of Norman Lear’s One Day at a Time and Jane the Virgin (2015–2019). (2017–2020). She gained fame in the theatre for playing Googie Gomez in 1975 musical The Ritz.

Age of Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno was born on December 11, 1931, making her 90 years old as of 2022. She was reared by a prosperous Jewish family from Humacao, Puerto Rico, where she was born and raised. She holds dual citizenship in the United States and Puerto Rico and practices Judaism.

In the United States, she finished her early education at a Professional Children’s School. She was never very engaged in school from a young age; instead, she enjoyed singing, acting, and other extracurricular activities.

Early Years and Professional Beginnings

On December 11, 1931, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Rosa Dolores Alvero Marcano was given the name Rita Moreno. Her father, Francisco José Alvero, was a farmer, while her mother, Rosa Mara, worked as a seamstress. Francisco is Moreno’s younger brother. Moreno’s mother brought them to New York City when they were little.

She began taking dancing lessons from a Spanish dancer soon after her arrival. When Moreno was 11 years old, she contributed her voice to Spanish-dubbed versions of American films. She made her Broadway debut at the age of 13 in “Skydrift,” which caught the eye of Hollywood talent scouts. Moreno was residing in Valley Stream, Long Island, at the time.

Career in Television

On shows like “Fireside Theatre,” “China Smith,” “General Electric Theater,” “Cavalcade of America,” and “Climax!” “Father Knows Best,” and “Trackdown,” Moreno made appearances in the 1950s. She appeared in “Richard Diamond, Private Detective,” “Zorro,” “Adventures in Paradise,” “Burke’s Law,” and “Run for Your Life” in the ensuing ten years. One of Moreno’s most enduring appearances was as a prominent cast member on the PBS children’s show “The Electric Company,” which ran from 1971 to 1977.

She not only said the show’s infamous opening phrase, “Hey, you guys!” but also took on the roles of Pandora, Otto, and Millie, among others. A memorable performance by Moreno on “The Muppet Show” during the 1970s earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. She achieved the EGOT, or Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, becoming just the third person to do so. The very next year, she won another Emmy for her appearance on “The Rockford Files” as a guest star.