How Old Is Queen Latifah? Age, Early Years, Career, Personal Life, and Many More Updates

Queen Latifah is the stage name of Dana Elaine Owens, an American rapper, actress, and singer (born March 18, 1970). She was born in Newark, New Jersey, signed a record deal with Tommy Boy Records in 1989, and on November 28, 1989, she released her debut album All Hail the Queen, which featured the popular song “Ladies First.” She released her second and final album with Tommy Boy Records in 1991, titled Nature of a Sista.

Early Years

The daughter of Rita Lamae and Lancelot Amos Owens, Dana Elaine Owens was born on March 18, 1970, in East Orange, New Jersey.

Latifah’s parents separated when she was ten years old. Latifah was educated at a Catholic school in Newark, New Jersey, although being raised as a Baptist. She discovered that the Arabic word for her stage name, Latifah, is “delicate” and “extremely kind.”

What Is Queen Latifah’s Age?

On March 18, 1970, Queen Latifah was born. 52 is Queen Latifah’s age.

Career

Queen Latifah turned her organization into a record production company to launch her musical career. In New Jersey, she established Flavor Unit Records and Management Company in 1991. She was appointed CEO of this business the same year she made an acting debut.

She had an appearance in the 1992 crime drama “Juice.” She quickly landed the lead position in the sitcom “Living Single.” This comedic program set a new standard.

She played a lesbian bank robber in the movie “Set it Off” the following year. She shared the screen with Vivica Fox and Jada Smith.

She participated in the comedy film “Living Out Loud” two years later, in 1998. She co-produced and released her fourth hip-hop album, “Order in the Court,” this year with Ro Smith.

Her 2004 picture “Taxi,” which was not well appreciated, was released. After releasing her latest album, “Order in the Court,” she altered her concentration to mostly singing jazz classics and soul music.

She delivered a strong performance in “Bessie” in 2015. In this HBO movie, she portrayed the renowned singer Bessie Smith. For this role, Latifah got nominations for the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

Queen Latifah has a net worth of $70 million as of October 2022.

Private Life

Queen Latifah dislikes discussing her private life; she does not respond to or refutes controversial claims about her. The performer has never been wed.

Dana has only revealed one private matter to the media: she wants children and intends to adopt one. The famous person claims that she has been preparing for it since turning 17.

However, the audience is aware of some details regarding Latifah’s personal life. She is bisexual, and supporters thought that by planning to march in a pride parade, she was coming out.

The rapper once dated Jeanette Jenkins and Kendu Isaacs. She is currently seeing Eboni Nichols; photographers frequently photograph the couple together, but information about how the two fell in love and about Eboni’s personal life is kept secret.

Twitter and Instagram for Queen Latifah

At the time of writing, Latifah had an incredible 6.5 million Instagram followers. Along with that, as of May 2022, the actress had an impressive 8 million Twitter followers. Additionally, Latifah counts 12 million Facebook fans.

Wedding and Marriage of Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah has not been married or given birth to a spouse as of July 2022. Due to her long-term connection with choreographer and former Los Angeles Lakers girl Eboni Nichols, there are, nevertheless, rumors that she is gay. Latifah reportedly once dated Monifah Carter, Jeanette Jenkins, and Kendu Isaacs, according to information made accessible to DNB Stories Africa.