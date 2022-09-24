How Old Is Prince William? Prince William, the Heir to The Throne, Becomes More Notable

The Prince of Wales, who was formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, frequently represents the King and the Queen before him in formal capacities. He supports more than 30 military and humanitarian groups, including Centrepoint and the London Air Ambulance Charity. William also works on charitable endeavors through The Royal Foundation, with a particular emphasis on emergency personnel, conservation, and mental health.

To encourage individuals to talk openly about their mental health, the Cambridges and Prince Harry launched the “Heads Together” mental health awareness campaign in 2016. Here are the key details regarding the Duke of Cambridge.

What Is Prince William’s Age?

On June 21, 1982, at 9:03 p.m., Prince William was born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

He was born on September 15, 1984, two years older than his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales met Kate Middleton while attending St Andrews University in Scotland, where he was a student.

The future king enlisted in the RAF after graduating from college and underwent helicopter pilot training

What Is the Last Name of Prince William?

William Arthur Philip Louis is his full name. The Duke of Cambridge is an additional name for him.

The Mountbatten-Windsor surname is technically shared by all female offspring of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II (with the exception of those who marry). Royals don’t typically use last names.

What Is the Age Difference Between Kate and William?

The Princess of Wales is five months and two days older than her husband, despite the fact that Kate and William were born in the same year. The pair moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the summer of 2022, where they still reside.

However, they also own Anmer Hall, a rural house in Norfolk. In addition to spending most of the school breaks in the country retreat, Kate also makes it a point to celebrate her birthday there each year.

Military Service

Together with his brother Prince Harry, Prince William served as a lieutenant in the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals unit. After finishing his pilot training at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, he received his wings in just two years. After that, he was transferred to the Royal Air Force, where he was given the rank of flight lieutenant and trained to fly helicopters in order to join the Search and Rescue Force as a full-time pilot. He completed his general and helicopter-specific training in the fall of 2010. Then he spent time at RAF Valley working as a co-pilot on a Sea King search and rescue helicopter with the No. 22 Squadron.

Individual Life

At Westminster Abbey, on April 29, 2011, Prince William wed Kate Middleton, who has since become the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William received the titles Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, and Baron Carrickfergus just hours before his wedding.